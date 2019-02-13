 Skip to main content
In the back of the house, a resort-style pool overlooks Sarasota Bay.

Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour: 3470 Gulf of Mexico Drive

There are three balconies, like this one that offers views of Sarasota Bay.

The interior of the home is decorated with neutral shade and gets plenty of natural light.

Various shells create this unique chandelier that is over the dining room table.

The dining room chairs match the color of the living room couch.

The home has five bedrooms.

The master bathroom features a gallery wall.

One of the bedrooms is modeled as an office.

On the top floor, a second living area is open for entertaining or for guests to use.

Upstairs there is a second kitchen area for guests to use.

The home was furnished by Adrian Griffin Interiors.

There are five bedrooms throughout the house.

There are five bedrooms throughout the house.

On the top floor, a second living area is open for entertaining or for guests to use.

The home is on the bay side of Gulf of Mexico Drive, but a rooftop deck offers views of both Sarasota Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

The Longboat Key Garden Club home tour runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 2.
Katie Johns

3470 Gulf of Mexico Drive

This newly built home, which was designed by Brian Phipps, is ready to offer its future owners a luxurious lifestyle.

The 7,365-square-foot home has five bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms with three balconies, including a deck on the roof that offers views of both Sarasota Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

A large kitchen with Brittanica luxury series quartz countertops sits on the main floor with a large dining room table looking out over the bay.

The interior, furnished by Adrian Griffin Interiors, is decorated with natural colors. The multilevel home offers plenty of room for visitors, including a living room and wet bar on the top floor in addition to multiple bedrooms.

Outside, visitors can relax in the resort-style pool or deck that leads to a private dock, which can handle boats up to 25 feet.

The home also has a two-car garage that is attached in addition to a two-car detached garage. Inside, there is an elevator to give easy access to all floors.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

