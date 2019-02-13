Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour: 3470 Gulf of Mexico Drive

3470 Gulf of Mexico Drive

This newly built home, which was designed by Brian Phipps, is ready to offer its future owners a luxurious lifestyle.

The 7,365-square-foot home has five bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms with three balconies, including a deck on the roof that offers views of both Sarasota Bay and the Gulf of Mexico.

If You Go When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 2 Where: Seven Longboat Key homes will be on display: 3354 Bayou Gate

3408 Winding Oaks Drive

3470 Gulf of Mexico Drive

5005 Gulf of Mexico Drive #6

780 Old Compass Road

536 Reclinata Drive

6890 Longboat Drive South Cost: Tickets are $25 and available at each of the homes on the day of the tour.

A large kitchen with Brittanica luxury series quartz countertops sits on the main floor with a large dining room table looking out over the bay.

The interior, furnished by Adrian Griffin Interiors, is decorated with natural colors. The multilevel home offers plenty of room for visitors, including a living room and wet bar on the top floor in addition to multiple bedrooms.

Outside, visitors can relax in the resort-style pool or deck that leads to a private dock, which can handle boats up to 25 feet.

The home also has a two-car garage that is attached in addition to a two-car detached garage. Inside, there is an elevator to give easy access to all floors.