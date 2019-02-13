 Skip to main content
The Gorins moved into their Winding Oaks home eight years ago.

Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour: 3408 Winding Oaks — Gorin Home

Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019

The Gorins made this breakfast room into a living room that is part of the kitchen.

The home has an open floor plan.

All the furniture in the home is from the previous owners.

The living room area has a tan, black and dark pink color scheme.

A lot of the furniture, and even this comforter, is from the previous owner.

The master bedroom leads to the pool deck.

The Gorins recently remodeled the guest bathroom.

The second bedroom in the home is for the Gorin’s guests.

The Gorins recently got this panting at a downtown Sarasota Art Festival.

The pool overlooks the pond in Winding Oaks.

The outdoor patio makes an entertainment area with the extra seating.

The Longboat Key Garden Club home tour runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 2.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

3408 Winding Oaks — Gorin Home

When David and Susan Gorin moved into their home in Winding Oaks eight years ago, the furniture came with it.

But they did some work to make it feel like theirs. The home has two bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The Gorins pushed back the entrance to the master room to make space for a powder room and made a breakfast room into a den with views of their greenery-filled front yard.

As part of the entrance to the master bedroom is what Susan Gorin calls her “She-Shed.” It’s her closet, but it’s neatly organized with all her belongings in their place.

Entering the home, a spacious and open floor plan opens up with seating at two tables or couches. Artwork fills the walls, including a 3D painting they recently bought at an art festival in downtown Sarasota.

Outside, a patio overlooks the pond in Winding Oaks. The deck offers various seating options, and conveniently, the Gorins are located close to the community’s pool and clubhouse.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

