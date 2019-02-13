Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour: 3408 Winding Oaks — Gorin Home

The Longboat Key Garden Club home tour runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 2.
3408 Winding Oaks — Gorin Home
When David and Susan Gorin moved into their home in Winding Oaks eight years ago, the furniture came with it.
But they did some work to make it feel like theirs. The home has two bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The Gorins pushed back the entrance to the master room to make space for a powder room and made a breakfast room into a den with views of their greenery-filled front yard.
As part of the entrance to the master bedroom is what Susan Gorin calls her “She-Shed.” It’s her closet, but it’s neatly organized with all her belongings in their place.
Entering the home, a spacious and open floor plan opens up with seating at two tables or couches. Artwork fills the walls, including a 3D painting they recently bought at an art festival in downtown Sarasota.
Outside, a patio overlooks the pond in Winding Oaks. The deck offers various seating options, and conveniently, the Gorins are located close to the community’s pool and clubhouse.