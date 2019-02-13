Longboat Key Garden Club Home Tour: 3408 Winding Oaks — Gorin Home

3408 Winding Oaks — Gorin Home

When David and Susan Gorin moved into their home in Winding Oaks eight years ago, the furniture came with it.

But they did some work to make it feel like theirs. The home has two bedrooms and two-and-a-half baths. The Gorins pushed back the entrance to the master room to make space for a powder room and made a breakfast room into a den with views of their greenery-filled front yard.

If You Go When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 2 Where: Seven Longboat Key homes will be on display: 3354 Bayou Gate

3408 Winding Oaks Drive

3470 Gulf of Mexico Drive

5005 Gulf of Mexico Drive #6

780 Old Compass Road

536 Reclinata Drive

6890 Longboat Drive South Cost: Tickets are $25 and available at each of the homes on the day of the tour.

As part of the entrance to the master bedroom is what Susan Gorin calls her “She-Shed.” It’s her closet, but it’s neatly organized with all her belongings in their place.

Entering the home, a spacious and open floor plan opens up with seating at two tables or couches. Artwork fills the walls, including a 3D painting they recently bought at an art festival in downtown Sarasota.

Outside, a patio overlooks the pond in Winding Oaks. The deck offers various seating options, and conveniently, the Gorins are located close to the community’s pool and clubhouse.