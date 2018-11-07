Longboat Key Garden Club blooms into season

The Longboat Key Garden Club is celebrating its roots this year.

To embark on its 50th year, the club hosted its annual Welcome Back Luncheon Nov. 7 at the Holiday Inn on Lido Beach.

Eighty members, new and old, attended this year’s luncheon, which is the highest attendance number ever, Garden Club President Susan Phillips said. It broke last year’s record of 60.

As the women arrived, they were able to donate to the club’s holiday gift drive for Children First.