Dee Harmer and Kathy Garcia

Longboat Key Garden Club blooms into season

Wednesday, Nov. 7, 2018 |

Dee Harmer and Kathy Garcia

Joyce Welch, Pat Kordis and Betty Jo Haas

Peggy Costello, Carole Wennik, Pat Pantello and Barbara Kerwin

Pat Kordis, Liz Lang, Phyllis Black, Jane Hunter, Barbara Krueger and Jana Samuels

Pat Fairris, Sandy and Irina LaRose and Pat Mock

Terri Kirley and Kathy Gricius

Garden Club President Susan Phillips, Debbie Cohen and Deborah Purdum

Melanie DeCarlo, Susan Landau and Maggie Urban

Donna Krenicki and Marcia Schaub

As members arrived, they could donate to the club’s holiday gift drive for Children First.

Dolly Fogel and Judith Miniea

Club members new and old gathered at the Holiday Inn at Lido Beach Nov. 7 for a welcome back luncheon.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Longboat Key Garden Club is celebrating its roots this year.

To embark on its 50th year, the club hosted its annual Welcome Back Luncheon Nov. 7 at the Holiday Inn on Lido Beach.  

Eighty members, new and old, attended this year’s luncheon, which is the highest attendance number ever, Garden Club President Susan Phillips said. It broke last year’s record of 60.

As the women arrived, they were able to donate to the club’s holiday gift drive for Children First.

 

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

