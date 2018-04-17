 Skip to main content
Scholarship recipients Matthew Mattia, Mary Kane, Salua Rivero and Hanah Chaudhry

Longboat Key Garden Club blooms grants and scholarships

Tuesday, Apr. 17, 2018 |

Longboat Key Garden Club President Susan Phillips and Grant Chairwoman Emmy Lou Gilbert

Annual Meeting Co-chairwomen Janice Cook, Beverly Shapiro, who was recognized for her dedication the club, and Jinny Johnson

Grant Chairwoman Emmy Lou Gilbert presents Rusty Chinnis with a check for the Sarasota Bay Watch.

Grant Chairwoman Emmy Lou Gilbert introduces Kevan Main and Laura Shoemaker of grant recipient Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium.

Sue DiNatale, Joan Sandlin, Michael Atassi and Ken Sandlin of The Shore Condominiums

Grant recipients Sandy Gilbert of START and senior scientist Kevan Main of Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium

Grant Chairwoman Emmy Lou Gilbert addresses the crowd.

CEO of Save our Seabirds David Pilston explains how the organization will use its grant.

Grant Chairwoman Emmy Lou Gilbert presents Michael Wood of the Boys & Girls Club of Sarasota County with a check.

Grant recipients Emily Chalker Lane of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens and Laura Shoemaker of Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium

Four properties were given beautification awards.

Scholarship recipients Matthew Mattia, Mary Kane, Salua Rivero and Hanah Chaudhry

The Garden Club awarded $24,000 in grants and scholarships to local organizations and students April 17.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Longboat Key Garden Club’s mission is simple.

Help those who are trying to help the environment.

On April 17, the club brought this mission to fruition at its annual meeting at Joan Durante Park.

The club awarded $24,000 in grants on Tuesday afternoon. This figure does not include the amount given to five local college students in scholarships, nor does it include the club’s book donation. The book donations will be given to 175 kindergarteners. Each student will receive a backpack and the book “The Night Before Kindergarten.” Club president Susan Phillips said the figure is relatively the same as last year.

As recipients were awarded their checks, they shared with the crowd their plans. Save Our Seabirds is using it to grow native plants on its property. Marie Selby Botanical Gardens is using it to send 12 kids to summer camp. The scholarship recipients are using it to study in Costa Rica and finish Ph.Ds.

In addition to the grants and scholarships, the club completes a beautification project each year in honor of Arbor Day. This year’s Arbor Day celebration isn’t until April 27, but Phillips shared the plans with the crowd.

This year’s project will be different and bigger. The project will help beautify the area around the Public Works Department and the Sleepy Lagoon neighborhood.

The Arbor Day project combined with the grants and scholarships is the most the club has ever given, Phillips said. The path to this is simple.

“We raise more, we give more,” she said.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

