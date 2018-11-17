Longboat Key Firefighters Association swings into second golf classic

The Longboat Key Firefighters Association Golf Classic was on par for its second year Nov. 17.

About 150 golfers participated in this year’s event that benefited the Longboat Key Firefighters Association, which began in 2014. Since then, the association has expanded its efforts from helping public safety members to include support of the local community.

With the money from last year’s tournament, the association established scholarship funds at Manatee Technical College and Suncoast Technical College for those pursuing public safety careers.

This year, the association plans to build on all their current efforts and donate a chest compression device to the advanced life support provides of Longboat.

Following their round of golf, players gathered in the Harbourside Ballroom of the Resort at Longboat Key Club for lunch and an awards ceremony.