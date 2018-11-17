 Skip to main content
Jose Rivera and Fire Rescue Chief Paul Dezzi

Longboat Key Firefighters Association swings into second golf classic

Jose Rivera and Fire Rescue Chief Paul Dezzi

Lenny DiStefano and Joe Galligan

Lenny DiStefano and Joe Galligan

Carl Friedman, Paul Russel, Rich Potts and Carl Lane

Carl Friedman, Paul Russel, Rich Potts and Carl Lane

Brian Kolesa and Daniel Heath

Brian Kolesa and Daniel Heath

Bunky and Diane Bartlett and Paula and Bill Falk

Bunky and Diane Bartlett and Paula and Bill Falk

Richard Fontaine, Marcus Crow and Malcom Sweat

Richard Fontaine, Marcus Crow and Malcom Sweat

Brian Herbert, Nate Healey, Bill Gould and Goerge Blackshow

Brian Herbert, Nate Healey, Bill Gould and Goerge Blackshow

Ken Marsh and commissioner Randy Clair

Ken Marsh and commissioner Randy Clair

As golfers arrived, they got a sampling of what was available through the silent auction.

As golfers arrived, they got a sampling of what was available through the silent auction.

Dave Boser, Todd LaMothe, James Moore and Andy Goyer

Dave Boser, Todd LaMothe, James Moore and Andy Goyer

Randy Stewart, John Mattick, Kevin Harvey and Matt Clark

Randy Stewart, John Mattick, Kevin Harvey and Matt Clark

About 150 golfers played in the second annual tournament.

About 150 golfers played in the second annual tournament.

Jon Grimes, John Shehorn, Rich Raymond and Bill Gambill

Jon Grimes, John Shehorn, Rich Raymond and Bill Gambill

Ben Bolt, Keith Tanner and Craig Robson

Ben Bolt, Keith Tanner and Craig Robson

About 150 golfers played in the second annual tournament.

About 150 golfers played in the second annual tournament.

Around 150 people participated in the second annual Longboat Key Firefighters Association Golf Classic on Nov. 18.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Longboat Key Firefighters Association Golf Classic was on par for its second year Nov. 17.

About 150 golfers participated in this year’s event that benefited the Longboat Key Firefighters Association, which began in 2014. Since then, the association has expanded its efforts from helping public safety members to include support of the local community.

With the money from last year’s tournament, the association established scholarship funds at Manatee Technical College and Suncoast Technical College for those pursuing public safety careers.

This year, the association plans to build on all their current efforts and donate a chest compression device to the advanced life support provides of Longboat.

Following their round of golf, players gathered in the Harbourside Ballroom of the Resort at Longboat Key Club for lunch and an awards ceremony.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

