Longboat Key Democratic Club discusses media

The Longboat Key Democratic Club held monthly meeting on Feb. 4 with 21 first-timers and a presentation from Bruce Maggin titled “Disrupted Media: Disrupted Democracy.”

“I’m not expecting him to tell us what we want to hear,” Bob Gary said of Maggin, who is part of the Better Government party. “But I know you will appreciate his candor.”

Attendees mingled before the presentation, enjoyed lunch and took part in a Q&A session with Maggin, who founded H.A.M. Media Group and formerly executive VP and head of ABC Multimedia Group. He discussed the changing landscape of the media, including the role of digital tools and the change in where funding comes from.