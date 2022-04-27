Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce hosts Business After Hours

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce made time for some last-minute libations at Chubby's Lounge. On April 26, about a dozen members and guests met up to wet their whistles and work the network for a Business After Hours event.

Chamber President Gail Loefgren organized the event in a short period of time; although the chamber has tried to hold Business After Hours at the lounge in the past, the happy hour hadn't happened in several years. But members jumped at the chance to meet in a casual environment and decompress from the busy season as things wind down on Longboat Key.

Members trickled in and grabbed drinks and snacks before settling in to chat with their fellow businesspeople. Some members brought new guests, who introduced themselves and their business throughout the evening.