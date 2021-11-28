 Skip to main content
Santa Claus gives a candy cane to Lucy Clark.

Longboat Key celebrates third annual Light Up Longboat event

Santa Claus gives a candy cane to Lucy Clark.

Santa Claus, Lucy Clark and Mary Lou and Bill Johnson

Santa Claus, Lucy Clark and Mary Lou and Bill Johnson

Art Conforti, Reggie Conforti and Shelly the Turtle.

Art Conforti, Reggie Conforti and Shelly the Turtle.

Gail Loefgren, Brad Marner, Reva Jackson and Celia Moore

Gail Loefgren, Brad Marner, Reva Jackson and Celia Moore

Joanne and Larry Wilheln

Joanne and Larry Wilheln

Kathy Garcia, Susan Phillips and Linda Ulrich

Kathy Garcia, Susan Phillips and Linda Ulrich

Myrtle the Eastern screech owl and Jonathan Hande from Save Our Seabirds

Myrtle the Eastern screech owl and Jonathan Hande from Save Our Seabirds

Shelly the Turtle with Logan and Abigail Barber

Shelly the Turtle with Logan and Abigail Barber

Wendy Reichert, Nancy Rozance and Brigitte Burdick

Wendy Reichert, Nancy Rozance and Brigitte Burdick

Nick, Elliot, Jillian, Grant and Samantha Ponitz

Nick, Elliot, Jillian, Grant and Samantha Ponitz

The Town served up marbled cake.

The Town served up marbled cake.

Kaitlyn Kramer Reeves, Chris Pfahler and Marlo Turner from Tidewell Foundation

Kaitlyn Kramer Reeves, Chris Pfahler and Marlo Turner from Tidewell Foundation

Lynn and Jim Larson with Svetlana Ivashchenko

Lynn and Jim Larson with Svetlana Ivashchenko

Cyndi Seamon, Karey Kaine and Sam Digiammarino

Cyndi Seamon, Karey Kaine and Sam Digiammarino

The Rotary Club of Longboat Key collected toys to donate to migrant families.

The Rotary Club of Longboat Key collected toys to donate to migrant families.

Jeffrey and Jeff Bergman donated a toy.

Jeffrey and Jeff Bergman donated a toy.

Bonnie Schneider with Dave, Chase and Abi Clabeaux

Bonnie Schneider with Dave, Chase and Abi Clabeaux

Danielle, Harbor, Ella and Lynn Christensen

Danielle, Harbor, Ella and Lynn Christensen

Gail Loefgren, Mark Meador and Mayor Ken Schneier.

Gail Loefgren, Mark Meador and Mayor Ken Schneier.

Mark Meador and Ken Schneier fiddle with the light switch.

Mark Meador and Ken Schneier fiddle with the light switch.

Mark Meador from Casa Del Mar provided the lights and setup.

Mark Meador from Casa Del Mar provided the lights and setup.

Henry, Jennifer and Michael Walton

Henry, Jennifer and Michael Walton

The oak trees lit up with the second push of the button.

The oak trees lit up with the second push of the button.

Next year, Loefgren plans to cover the trees to the top.

Next year, Loefgren plans to cover the trees to the top.

Town residents gathered to spread Christmas cheer and light the oak trees in Town Center Green.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

On its third year, the annual Light Up Longboat event is starting to branch out — from the cheerful offerings on hand to the expansion of the illuminated-for-the-holidays oak trees at Town Center Green. The third annual tree lighting saw its largest crowd on Nov. 27. 

The holiday hullabaloo attracted families, from visitors to residents, to grab a cup of hot chocolate and take in the wintry Florida night. Nick Ponitz, visiting with his family for the second year in a row, said they saw the flyer for their event in their condo and decided to come check it out. 

There was plenty to see, from 10 local organizations with informational tables stocked with candy and sweet treats set up around the burgeoning Town Center Green to Santa Claus doling out hugs and candy canes and finally, to the five oak trees covered in blue lights, thanks to the hard work of Casa Del Mar's Mark Meador and his team.

The Longboat Key Chamber of Commerce hosted the event along with the town, but other participants included the Longboat Key Turtle Watch, Save Our Seabirds, The Paradise Center, the Kiwanis and Rotary Clubs of Longboat Key, the Longboat Library, Tidewell Foundation and the Longboat Key Garden Club.

Chamber President Gail Loefgren welcomed the crowd to the event and Mayor Ken Schneier went through a list of town projects and accomplishments during 2021 before lighting the tree. After a momentary bobble and a second countdown from the crowd, Schneier and Meador got the lights on, much to the delight of the assembled attendees. Kids ran to the glowing oaks to get a better look. 

The Town Center Green is on its way to further upgrades in the coming year, with walkways, lighting and other facilities planned. 

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

