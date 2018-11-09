Bacchus on the Beach toasts to 8th annual stone crab celebration

As quickly as the plates filled, so did the wine glasses.

The eighth annual Bacchus on the Beach Stone Crab Celebration and Winemaker Auction brought 300 people to the Resort at Longboat Key Club Nov. 9.

As the sun set, guests arrived at the tent on the beach and began dining on stone crab and other dishes, such as slow roasted pulled pork, while sipping wine from various winemakers.

The event gave winemakers a chance to showcase their product. Amelia Rauzin of Johnson Brothers Liquor Co. said the event brings high-end wine and amazing food together.

“It’s the event of the year,” Rauzin said.

In addition to an auction, which featured many wine-themed items, such as signature bottles, live music wafted throughout the tent providing entertainment all night long.

The event benefited The Longboat Key Foundation and the Longboat Key Center for Healthy Living.