 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Ricki and Ralph Harvey and Beth Stewart

Bacchus on the Beach toasts to 8th annual stone crab celebration

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Ricki and Ralph Harvey and Beth Stewart

Buy this Photo
Andrew Vac, Ramona Glanz and Janey and Bill Hopkins

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Andrew Vac, Ramona Glanz and Janey and Bill Hopkins

Buy this Photo
Guests pile their plates with stone crab and shrimp.

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Guests pile their plates with stone crab and shrimp.

Buy this Photo
Winemakers display their products for attendees to try, like these from Jackson Family Wines.

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Winemakers display their products for attendees to try, like these from Jackson Family Wines.

Buy this Photo
Stephanie and David Citron and Todd and Wendy Wyman

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Stephanie and David Citron and Todd and Wendy Wyman

Buy this Photo
Lou Rehak and Karen Weber

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Lou Rehak and Karen Weber

Buy this Photo
Linda Gidel and Gary and Barbara Ehlers

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Linda Gidel and Gary and Barbara Ehlers

Buy this Photo
Bob and Maureen Fasoli, Susan and Russell Samson and Marilynn and Tom Cinquegrano

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Bob and Maureen Fasoli, Susan and Russell Samson and Marilynn and Tom Cinquegrano

Buy this Photo
Bill Paedae and Murray Krashoff

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Bill Paedae and Murray Krashoff

Buy this Photo
In addition to stone crab and various dishes, a dessert bar was open including these mini bananas foster cupcakes.

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

In addition to stone crab and various dishes, a dessert bar was open including these mini bananas foster cupcakes.

Buy this Photo
Live music wafted throughout the tent during the stone crab and winemaker dinner.

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Live music wafted throughout the tent during the stone crab and winemaker dinner.

Buy this Photo
Melanie and Mike Minot of O’Neill and Jordan O’Mara of Treasury Wine Estate

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Melanie and Mike Minot of O’Neill and Jordan O’Mara of Treasury Wine Estate

Buy this Photo
Amanda and Corey Crowe

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Amanda and Corey Crowe

Buy this Photo
Richard and Diane Mason and Adam Carmer

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Richard and Diane Mason and Adam Carmer

Buy this Photo
Paul Karon, Michael Conant, Janice Bini and Dean Scarborough

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Paul Karon, Michael Conant, Janice Bini and Dean Scarborough

Buy this Photo
Bill and Maggie Paedae

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Bill and Maggie Paedae

Buy this Photo
In addition to stone crab and various dishes, a dessert bar was open including these mini carmel appletini cupcakes.

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

In addition to stone crab and various dishes, a dessert bar was open including these mini carmel appletini cupcakes.

Buy this Photo
Pamela Schultz, Joseph Battista and David and Margaret Dunn

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Pamela Schultz, Joseph Battista and David and Margaret Dunn

Buy this Photo
Marlo Turner and Susan Vicari

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Marlo Turner and Susan Vicari

Buy this Photo
Warren Persky, Andree Clark, Lois Jeruss and Patrick Smyth

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Warren Persky, Andree Clark, Lois Jeruss and Patrick Smyth

Buy this Photo
Lorenzo DiNino and Kathleen Pesce

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Lorenzo DiNino and Kathleen Pesce

Buy this Photo
Piles of shrimp and stone crab sit in the center of the event tent for guests to dine on.

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Piles of shrimp and stone crab sit in the center of the event tent for guests to dine on.

Buy this Photo
Mermaids Sarafina Murphy-Gibson, Rebecca Brillhart and Jackie Assell mingled with guests.

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Mermaids Sarafina Murphy-Gibson, Rebecca Brillhart and Jackie Assell mingled with guests.

Buy this Photo
Stephen Fatica and Nicholle Betow of Johnson Brothers Liquor Co.

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Stephen Fatica and Nicholle Betow of Johnson Brothers Liquor Co.

Buy this Photo
Melania Natarajan and Sarah Karon

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Melania Natarajan and Sarah Karon

Buy this Photo
Larry and Lorraine Ziff and Richard Dorfman

Friday, Nov. 9, 2018 |

Larry and Lorraine Ziff and Richard Dorfman

Buy this Photo
Share
The eighth annual event took place Nov. 9 at The Resort at Longboat Key Club and benefited the Longboat Key Foundation and the Longboat Key Center for Healthy Living.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

As quickly as the plates filled, so did the wine glasses.

The eighth annual Bacchus on the Beach Stone Crab Celebration and Winemaker Auction brought 300 people to the Resort at Longboat Key Club Nov. 9.

As the sun set, guests arrived at the tent on the beach and began dining on stone crab and other dishes, such as slow roasted pulled pork, while sipping wine from various winemakers.

The event gave winemakers a chance to showcase their product. Amelia Rauzin of Johnson Brothers Liquor Co. said the event brings high-end wine and amazing food together.

“It’s the event of the year,” Rauzin said.

In addition to an auction, which featured many wine-themed items, such as signature bottles, live music wafted throughout the tent providing entertainment all night long.

The event benefited The Longboat Key Foundation and the Longboat Key Center for Healthy Living.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

See All Articles by Katie

Related Stories

Advertisement