Longboat Island chapel says arrivederci to snowbirds

The chapel said goodbye and thank you to Wafa Danner as she prepares to move to Toronto with her husband, David Danner, the minister at All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church.

John and Emily Dabio were celebrated with cake at the dinner as they are returning home to Indiana.

Italian flags decorated each table to match the theme.

About 100 congregants gathered April 11 for a spaghetti dinner.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

Longboat Island Chapel congregants said arrivederci to snowbirds April 10.

To celebrate the end of season, about 100 chapel members gathered in Shook Fellowship Hall for a farewell spaghetti dinner.

Three special guests were honored at the dinner. Wafa Danner, who has been the chapel’s office manager since January 2006, is retiring and moving to Toronto with her husband the Rev. David Danner of All Angels by the Sea Episcopal Church. The other two honored guests were John and Emily Diabo who are moving back to Indiana. Both parties received a cake wishing them luck.

 

