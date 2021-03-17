 Skip to main content
June McBride and Larry Mundt

Longboat Island Chapel hosts St. Patrick's Day lunch

Donna Hefner and Greg Fiore

Valarie Evanko served up salads to start.

A few members left some extra green for the church in a St. Patrick's Day bucket.

Renee Lynch

Florence Donald, Renee Lynch and Shirley Bretches

Green and white flowers capped off the decorations.

John Brill and Karen Pashkow

For an appetizer, the hostesses served fig jam made by Rev. Brock Patterson.

Meredith McKinley chats with June McBride and Larry Mundt.

Meredith McKinley chats with June McBride and Larry Mundt.

Bill Evanko acted as the bartender for the afternoon.

Hostesses Valarie Evanko and Karen Pashkow served the main course.

Ruthie and Bob German

Attendees mingled in the garden as they served up seconds.

A few chapel members gathered in the Friendship Garden for the holiday.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

This may be the only St. Patrick's Day that you can escape pinching if you forget to wear green. Luckily for those who didn't come to the Longboat Island Chapel lunch garbed in green, social distancing is still in effect. 

Chapel volunteers Valarie Evanko and Karen Pashkow put together a St. Patrick's Day lunch for March 17, which took place in the chapel's tranquil Friendship Garden. The women have been hosting outdoor lunches throughout the pandemic to offer a safe way for members to gather and socialize after Evanko got the idea in the summer.

About a dozen people showed up to the garden, with a few snowbirds seeing friends for the first time since the spring of 2020. Guests went around and introduced themselves, sparking conversation and discoveries of a small world as a pair who'd never met found out they were from adjoining cities. The only consequences suffered by those not dressed in green was a bit of good-natured ribbing before they were presented with a string of shamrocks. 

Evanko and Pashkow stayed busy as hostesses, making sure glasses didn't stay empty long and that their guests were never put out by having to hang onto an empty plate. After the main course, Evanko and Pashkow served lemon bars and mint chocolate Irish cream liqueur to cap off the afternoon. 

