Longboat Harbour revels in St. Patrick's Day fun

No one at Longboat Harbour was getting pinched March 17.

About 120 residents grabbed their best green outfits and headbands, hats, wigs, glasses and even mustaches, for a St. Patrick’s Day bash Saturday night.

Following a catered dinner of corned beef and cabbage, citrus chicken and Irish soda bread, party goers enjoyed the sounds of DJ Saxman and bagpiper Russ Allen and took in a performance by the Drake School of Irish Dance.