Suzanne Lawson and Pam Euerle

Longboat Harbour revels in St. Patrick's Day fun

Sunday, Mar. 18, 2018 |

Bob and Margie Clarke, Malihe Karimi, Mary Ann Simpson, Gail Gilvey and Mary Kimura

Joe Longtin and Larry Bateman

Jim Lawson and Ken Euerle

Janice Doherty, Carolyn Linehan, Gretchen Burns and Maureen Shea

Bill and Bonnie Coughlin

Ted and Barbara Janssen

John Shea and Dan Linehan

Bob and Joyce Mazurek

DJ Saxman performs during dinner.

About 120 residents gathered for evening of live music, dinner and dancing March 17.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

No one at Longboat Harbour was getting pinched March 17.

About 120 residents grabbed their best green outfits and headbands, hats, wigs, glasses and even mustaches, for a St. Patrick’s Day bash Saturday night.

Following a catered dinner of corned beef and cabbage, citrus chicken and Irish soda bread, party goers enjoyed the sounds of DJ Saxman and bagpiper Russ Allen and took in a performance by the Drake School of Irish Dance.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

