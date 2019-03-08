 Skip to main content
Jan Ortmann and Bob Geraci

Longboat Harbour presents the best of Broadway

Phil and Sue Martin

Vinny and Dell Falcone

Bob Geraci opens the show with “Another Op’nin, Another Show.”

Jan Ortmann accompanies Bob Geraci on the piano.

Rich and Bev Romansky and Diane and Kim Morrison

Donna Birnbaum and Bill and Bonnie Coughlin

This was the fifth annual concert Bob Geraci and Jan Ortmann performed for Longboat Harbour residents.

Terri and Frank Carbone and Ellen and Bob Jeff

Residents were encouraged to make donations to be given to All Faiths Food Bank.

Bob Geraci opens the show with “Another Opnin’, Another Show.”

Jan Ortmann accompanies Bob Geraci on the piano.

Bob Geraci and Jan Ortmann performed Broadway hits for residents March 8.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

It was an intimate and different take on off-Broadway at Longboat Harbour March 8.

Residents Bob Geraci and Jan Ortmann presented their fifth annual concert to more than 100 of their neighbors. This year’s concert was themed “The Best of Broadway.”

Geraci, who played clarinet during the show, and Ortmann, who accompanied him on piano, performed tunes from various Broadway shows.

They opened with “Another Op’nin, Another Show” from “Kiss Me Kate.” Other songs included “Anything Goes,” “There is Nothing Like a Dame,” and “My Favorite Things.”

The concert, like years past, benefited All Faiths Food Bank. Last year, the residents donated more than $500 to the organization.

The Author: Katie Johns

I’m Katie. I’m the Longboat Observer community editor, which means I cover all people, places and things pertaining to Longboat Key. I graduated from the University of Missouri in 2016 with degrees in journalism and Spanish. Reach me at 941-366-3468 ext. 364.
 

