Longboat Harbour presents the best of Broadway

It was an intimate and different take on off-Broadway at Longboat Harbour March 8.

Residents Bob Geraci and Jan Ortmann presented their fifth annual concert to more than 100 of their neighbors. This year’s concert was themed “The Best of Broadway.”

Geraci, who played clarinet during the show, and Ortmann, who accompanied him on piano, performed tunes from various Broadway shows.

They opened with “Another Op’nin, Another Show” from “Kiss Me Kate.” Other songs included “Anything Goes,” “There is Nothing Like a Dame,” and “My Favorite Things.”

The concert, like years past, benefited All Faiths Food Bank. Last year, the residents donated more than $500 to the organization.