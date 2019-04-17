Longboat Garden Club blossoms at annual meeting

The Longboat Key Garden Club is planting seeds in the next generation of plant-enthusiasts.

Scholarship Recipients Katherine McClure - University of South Florida, Sarasota-Manatee Angel Reyes - New College of Florida Salua Rivero - New College of Florida Chloe Schawb - University of Florida

On April 17, the club hosted its annual meeting and picnic at Joan M. Durante Park. The meeting had a dual purpose – club business, such as installing its new officers, and awarding grants and scholarships to local students and organizations.

This year, the club gave out $23,140 in grants and $34,000 in scholarships. The club was able to award a bit more in scholarship funds after receiving their own grant of $10,000 from the Charles T. Bauer Foundation.

As each recipient accepted their scholarship or grant, they shared with the crowd how the money will help them.

Grant Recipients Boys and Girls Clubs of Manatee County Casa Mora Rehabilitation and Extended Care Facility Community Haven Florida Maritime Museum Marie Selby Botanical Garden Mote Marine Laboratory Precious Jewels Academy St. Martha Catholic School Sarasota Bay Watch Save Our Seabirds Visible Men Academy

While the scholarships help students in their studies of botanical and environmental degrees, the grants are given to local organizations that often use the money to reach young kids. A few recipients, such as St. Martha’s School and the Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County, will use the money to teach students about gardening and vegetables.

The grants also aid other organizations, such as Save Our Seabirds and Mote Marine Laboratory, with money for continuing their environmental efforts.

Beautification Awards Keith and Linda Callahan Mel and Linda Rhinelander Emerald Harbor Homeowners’ Association Sleepy Lagoon Homeowners’ Association

Also during the meeting, the club recognized several island residents with beautification awards for their work on landscaping and gardening in their homes or on other property.