Longboat Key Garden Club officers JoAnn Schwencke, Pat Cooper, Zelia Trueb, Susan Phillips, Barbara Gurchiek and Susan Tone

Longboat Garden Club blossoms at annual meeting

Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019 |

Grant recipients Peg Hughes and Dawnyelle Singleton

Marlene McBrier and Barbara Kerwin

Marie Myers and Nancy Krieger

Linda Rhinelander accepts a beautification award for her home.

Jane Boehme and Celestine Campbell

Susan Landau announces that the club gave 179 books to Children First.

Deborah Purdum and Linda Rhinelander

Niki Muller and Lorena Vogeler

David Pilston accepts a grant on behalf of Save Our Seabirds.

David Pilston and June McGroary

The club hosted its annual meeting and picnic April 17 at Joan M. Durante Park where they awarded grants and scholarships.
by: Katie Johns Community Editor

The Longboat Key Garden Club is planting seeds in the next generation of plant-enthusiasts.

On April 17, the club hosted its annual meeting and picnic at Joan M. Durante Park. The meeting had a dual purpose – club business, such as installing its new officers, and awarding grants and scholarships to local students and organizations.

This year, the club gave out $23,140 in grants and $34,000 in scholarships. The club was able to award a bit more in scholarship funds after receiving their own grant of $10,000 from the Charles T. Bauer Foundation.

As each recipient accepted their scholarship or grant, they shared with the crowd how the money will help them.

While the scholarships help students in their studies of botanical and environmental degrees, the grants are given to local organizations that often use the money to reach young kids. A few recipients, such as St. Martha’s School and the Boys and Girls Club of Manatee County, will use the money to teach students about gardening and vegetables.

The grants also aid other organizations, such as Save Our Seabirds and Mote Marine Laboratory, with money for continuing their environmental efforts.

Also during the meeting, the club recognized several island residents with beautification awards for their work on landscaping and gardening in their homes or on other property.

 

