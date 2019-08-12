 Skip to main content
Tatiana Holloman, 7, picks out a blue backpack with Taliyah Wright, 9, Tj Steele, 8, and Cj Ford, 10.

Local property management group gives back to the children of veterans

Abbey Brett, 5, loves her new school supplies.

Adalene Bailey, 6, picks out a blue backpack.

Erin Brett, 8, enjoys her dinner while she waits for her turn to grab a backpack.

Izzie Landis, Bailey Hughes, Xavier Hughes and Gabi Landis pick out their backpacks.

Ishmel Dumbar, 7, and Autumn Clarke, 4, hang out with their grandma Janet McBride.

Jeremiah j Robinson, Janet McBride and Todd Hughes

Gabi Landis, 12, Xavier Hughes, 10, Bailey Hughes, 13, and Izzie Landis, 10

Nikita Stegmeier, 6, and Hooly Worckoetter, 11

The kids hang out before they pick out their backpacks.

Victoria Aryes, 3, munches on her cheese pizza.

Castle Group partnered with organizations around Sarasota to provide back-to-school supplies for children in need.
by: Whitney Elfstrom Staff Writer

Like many organizations around Sarasota, Castle Group wanted to help Sarasota students head back to school with brand new backpacks and school supplies. But with one change, the local property management company focused on the children of veterans and active military. 

Around 56 backpacks were distributed at Goodwill Manasota at 8490 Lockwood Ridge Road, which doubles as a donation center and veterans services. Castle Group worked with the veterans’ programs of organizations such as Goodwill, Turning Points, Jewish Family and Children’s Services and University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee to find families in need. 

The Aug. 9 back to school bash featured pizza and refreshments for the families to enjoy while their children picked out backpacks.  

I’m the Sarasota community reporter, which means I cover the people, places and things of Sarasota. I graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a degree in journalism and digital communication and a minor in English. 

