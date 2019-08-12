Local property management group gives back to the children of veterans

Like many organizations around Sarasota, Castle Group wanted to help Sarasota students head back to school with brand new backpacks and school supplies. But with one change, the local property management company focused on the children of veterans and active military.

Around 56 backpacks were distributed at Goodwill Manasota at 8490 Lockwood Ridge Road, which doubles as a donation center and veterans services. Castle Group worked with the veterans’ programs of organizations such as Goodwill, Turning Points, Jewish Family and Children’s Services and University of South Florida Sarasota-Manatee to find families in need.

The Aug. 9 back to school bash featured pizza and refreshments for the families to enjoy while their children picked out backpacks.