Midway through the 500-meter finals, Survivors in Synch takes command at Nathan Benderson Park.

Local Dragon Boat team roars to victory

Carla Baldwin is all smiles after Survivors in Synch won the 500-meter final.

During the 500-meter final, a Dragon Dance was taking place to get the crowd excited.

They are, indeed, Dragon boats.

Survivors in Synch rowers meet after they won their semifinal heat.

University Park's Jackie Mori, facing the camera in center, said Survivors in Synch competes three times a week against each other to build their competitive edge.

Dana Bauer, the drummer for Survivors in Synch, basks in a job well done.

Joanne Hampton and Bambi Kaine lead their teammates off the dock after their victory in the finals.

Jackie Frascella celebrates being part of a team record in winning the final in 2:25.

After their victory, all the Survivors in Synch rowers meet all the competitors as they came off their boats, creating quite the crush.

Tee Thomas is drained but happy after Survivors in Synch set a team record time in the 500 meters.

Bambi Kaine celebrates after the final victory.

Survivors in Synch founder and team captain Angela Long said she pushed her team harder than ever before, and the results showed that effort.

Lukas Krygowski and his grandmother, Carla Baldwin, celebrate with teammates after their victory.

Every last ounce of energy went into the Survivors in Synch's winning time of 2:25 in the finals.

By 400 meters, Survivors in Synch had a full boat-length lead in the finals.

Drummer Dana Bauer, far right, keeps her teammates in rhythm during the finals.

Although Dragon Boat racing can be serious business for the competitors, there always is room to clown around.

Taskmaster captain breathes fire into Survivors in Synch
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Sarasota's Angela Long, a cancer survivor herself, knows the members of her Survivors in Synch Dragon Boat team have gone through much worse, so she doesn't mind being a taskmaster during their three weekly practice sessions.

"I've been pushing them a little harder," Long said with a laugh on Saturday before Survivors in Synch, which operates out of tournament host Nathan Benderson Park, won the breast cancer survivors' 500-meter class championship of the Sarasota International Dragon Boat Festival.

The work was apparent. Survivors in Synch won its semifinal race in 2:26.75, a team record for competition.

Then the team came back in the three-boat final and blew away the competition with another record of 2:25.

Among the 22-person team (20 rowers, a drummer and a person to steer) was University Park's Jackie Mori, who has been cancer-free since 2006. She found Survivors in Synch in 2014.

"I was driving past in 2014 and Benderson Park was filled with pink," she said. "They were holding the International Dragon Boat Festival. So I stopped ... and I never left that day.

"Not only do we have a common bond, there is something about being out there with strong women. It lifts you up."

Those who would like to help the team can participate in the Giving Challenge May 1-2 by going to givingpartnerchallenge.org and finding Survivors in Synch to make a donation. 

 

 

