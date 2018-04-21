Local Dragon Boat team roars to victory

Sarasota's Angela Long, a cancer survivor herself, knows the members of her Survivors in Synch Dragon Boat team have gone through much worse, so she doesn't mind being a taskmaster during their three weekly practice sessions.

"I've been pushing them a little harder," Long said with a laugh on Saturday before Survivors in Synch, which operates out of tournament host Nathan Benderson Park, won the breast cancer survivors' 500-meter class championship of the Sarasota International Dragon Boat Festival.

The work was apparent. Survivors in Synch won its semifinal race in 2:26.75, a team record for competition.

Then the team came back in the three-boat final and blew away the competition with another record of 2:25.

Among the 22-person team (20 rowers, a drummer and a person to steer) was University Park's Jackie Mori, who has been cancer-free since 2006. She found Survivors in Synch in 2014.

"I was driving past in 2014 and Benderson Park was filled with pink," she said. "They were holding the International Dragon Boat Festival. So I stopped ... and I never left that day.

"Not only do we have a common bond, there is something about being out there with strong women. It lifts you up."

Those who would like to help the team can participate in the Giving Challenge May 1-2 by going to givingpartnerchallenge.org and finding Survivors in Synch to make a donation.