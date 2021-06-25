Local businesses recognized at Sarasota Chamber awards luncheon

More than 500 business figures and supporters filled the Hyatt Regency Sarasota for the 2021 Small Business Awards put on by the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. The annual Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards recognize small business triumphs and acumen in the Sarasota community.

Dr. Larry Thompson of Ringling College of Art and Design welcomed back guests to in-person gatherings before chamber president and CEO Heather Kasten took the podium to welcome the 2021 business winners.

The winners were:

Small Business of the Year: Team Tony Cancer Foundation

Medium Business of the Year: JMX Brands

Large Business of the Year: MÜV Florida

Non-Profit Organization of the Year: All Faiths Food Bank

Community Impact Award: The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime

Rising Star Award: Gulfside Bank

Woman-Led Business Award: Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Workforce Innovation Award: Air Products