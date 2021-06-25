 Skip to main content
Phil King and Marrie Neumer

Local businesses recognized at Sarasota Chamber awards luncheon

Friday, Jun. 25, 2021 |

Phil King and Marrie Neumer

David and Jenny Townsend with Jim Miller

David and Jenny Townsend with Jim Miller

Linse, Brielle and Alysa Miller

Linse, Brielle and Alysa Miller

Mischa Kirby and Amy MacDougall

Mischa Kirby and Amy MacDougall

Hayley Byrde and Britney Guertin

Hayley Byrde and Britney Guertin

Amy McKenna, Michelle Olivo and Carrie Lewis

Amy McKenna, Michelle Olivo and Carrie Lewis

The chamber served lunch and treats to guests.

The chamber served lunch and treats to guests.

Dr. Larry Thompson welcomes the finalists and guests.

Dr. Larry Thompson welcomes the finalists and guests.

Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman delivers the invocation.

Sarasota County Sheriff Kurt Hoffman delivers the invocation.

Chamber president and CEO Heather Kasten announces the award presenters to the stage.

Chamber president and CEO Heather Kasten announces the award presenters to the stage.

Anita Eldridge gives the Small Business Award to Executive Director Kelly Deam with Team Tony Cancer Foundation.

Anita Eldridge gives the Small Business Award to Executive Director Kelly Deam with Team Tony Cancer Foundation.

Jim Miller with JMX Brands thanks the audience for receiving the Medium Business Award.

Jim Miller with JMX Brands thanks the audience for receiving the Medium Business Award.

Dan DeLeo gives the Large Business Award to Michael Smullen with MÜV.

Dan DeLeo gives the Large Business Award to Michael Smullen with MÜV.

Maria Dmochowski hands the Non-Profit Organization of the Year award to Sandra Frank with All Faiths Food Bank.

Maria Dmochowski hands the Non-Profit Organization of the Year award to Sandra Frank with All Faiths Food Bank.

Rob Lane gives the Community Impact Award to Kim Livengood with The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime.

Rob Lane gives the Community Impact Award to Kim Livengood with The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime.

Darrin Rohr hands the Rising Star Award to Dennis Murphy with Gulfside Bank.

Darrin Rohr hands the Rising Star Award to Dennis Murphy with Gulfside Bank.

Jennifer Rominiecki and Wendy Deming of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens pick up the Women-Led Business Award.

Jennifer Rominiecki and Wendy Deming of Marie Selby Botanical Gardens pick up the Women-Led Business Award.

Mark Evans with Air Products receives the Workplace Innovation Award.

Mark Evans with Air Products receives the Workplace Innovation Award.

Chamber vice president Brittany Lamont with president and CEO Heather Kasten

Chamber vice president Brittany Lamont with president and CEO Heather Kasten

Eight Sarasota businesses were awarded at the 2021 Small Business Awards on June 25.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

More than 500 business figures and supporters filled the Hyatt Regency Sarasota for the 2021 Small Business Awards put on by the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce. The annual Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards recognize small business triumphs and acumen in the Sarasota community. 

Dr. Larry Thompson of Ringling College of Art and Design welcomed back guests to in-person gatherings before chamber president and CEO Heather Kasten took the podium to welcome the 2021 business winners. 

The winners were: 

Small Business of the Year: Team Tony Cancer Foundation

Medium Business of the Year:  JMX Brands

Large Business of the Year:  MÜV Florida

Non-Profit Organization of the Year: All Faiths Food Bank

Community Impact Award: The Bazaar on Apricot & Lime

Rising Star Award: Gulfside Bank

Woman-Led Business Award: Marie Selby Botanical Gardens

Workforce Innovation Award: Air Products

 

 

 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

