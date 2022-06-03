 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Grace Spibey, a rising fifth grader, carefully balances an egg on a spoon during the relay race. The team activity helped campers learn leadership and teamwork.

Little ranchers bond through agriculture lessons in Lakewood Ranch

Monday, Jun. 6, 2022 |

Grace Spibey, a rising fifth grader, carefully balances an egg on a spoon during the relay race. The team activity helped campers learn leadership and teamwork.

Madison Carlton, a rising fourth grader, Bryon Simon, a rising sophomore, and Talon Tinl, a rising junior, dash for the finish line. They linked arms to show they were a team.

Monday, Jun. 6, 2022 |

Madison Carlton, a rising fourth grader, Bryon Simon, a rising sophomore, and Talon Tinl, a rising junior, dash for the finish line. They linked arms to show they were a team.

Camp counselor Kaylee Shear, a rising senior, and Gary Wood, a rising sixth grader, celebrate when Wood catches a fish. Courtesy photo.

Monday, Jun. 6, 2022 |

Camp counselor Kaylee Shear, a rising senior, and Gary Wood, a rising sixth grader, celebrate when Wood catches a fish. Courtesy photo.

Morgan Barton, a rising junior, galloped around a post on a pool noodle horse. She laughed as she and her teammates tried to complete the relay.

Monday, Jun. 6, 2022 |

Morgan Barton, a rising junior, galloped around a post on a pool noodle horse. She laughed as she and her teammates tried to complete the relay.

Brock Sampson, a rising fifth grader, and Max Mangus, who just graduated from Lakewood Ranch High, try to waddle while holding balloons between their legs. Mangus says it has been fun getting to know the campers.

Monday, Jun. 6, 2022 |

Brock Sampson, a rising fifth grader, and Max Mangus, who just graduated from Lakewood Ranch High, try to waddle while holding balloons between their legs. Mangus says it has been fun getting to know the campers.

Cody King, a rising senior, Soleil Williams, a rising third grader, Brynn Shear, a rising fifth grader, Brock Sampson, a rising fifth grader, and Max Mangus, a recent high school graduate, link arms as they finish the relay race.

Monday, Jun. 6, 2022 |

Cody King, a rising senior, Soleil Williams, a rising third grader, Brynn Shear, a rising fifth grader, Brock Sampson, a rising fifth grader, and Max Mangus, a recent high school graduate, link arms as they finish the relay race.

Ava Clementi, a rising fourth grade, cheers for Nahla Vlasak, a rising fifth grader, as she tackles the egg carrying portion of the relay race.

Monday, Jun. 6, 2022 |

Ava Clementi, a rising fourth grade, cheers for Nahla Vlasak, a rising fifth grader, as she tackles the egg carrying portion of the relay race.

Ryleigh Fangue, a rising third grader, hops as fast as she can in the feed sack race. Fangue has enjoyed learning about animals and plants and participating in the various activities throughout the week.

Monday, Jun. 6, 2022 |

Ryleigh Fangue, a rising third grader, hops as fast as she can in the feed sack race. Fangue has enjoyed learning about animals and plants and participating in the various activities throughout the week.

Noah Rueping, a rising junior, gallops as fast as he can around the posts.

Monday, Jun. 6, 2022 |

Noah Rueping, a rising junior, gallops as fast as he can around the posts.

Gary Wood, a rising sixth grader, Soleil Williams, a rising third grader and Calder Duff, a rising fifth grader, have the opportunity to hold chickens.

Monday, Jun. 6, 2022 |

Gary Wood, a rising sixth grader, Soleil Williams, a rising third grader and Calder Duff, a rising fifth grader, have the opportunity to hold chickens.

Bailee Sharp, a rising third grader, enjoys participating in Little Ranchers for the second year in a row. Courtesy photo.

Monday, Jun. 6, 2022 |

Bailee Sharp, a rising third grader, enjoys participating in Little Ranchers for the second year in a row. Courtesy photo.

Ava Clementi, a rising fourth grader, gently holds onto a chicken. She learned about chickens, cows and pigs during her time at Little Ranchers. Courtesy photo.

Monday, Jun. 6, 2022 |

Ava Clementi, a rising fourth grader, gently holds onto a chicken. She learned about chickens, cows and pigs during her time at Little Ranchers. Courtesy photo.

Nahla Vlasak, a rising fifth grader, Bryon Simon, a rising sophomore, Kinley Kirker, a rising sixth grader, and Ryleigh Fangue, a rising third grader, use sticks and nets to fish rather than fishing rods. Courtesy photo.

Monday, Jun. 6, 2022 |

Nahla Vlasak, a rising fifth grader, Bryon Simon, a rising sophomore, Kinley Kirker, a rising sixth grader, and Ryleigh Fangue, a rising third grader, use sticks and nets to fish rather than fishing rods. Courtesy photo.

Share
Little Ranchers gives students opportunities to learn about animals, plants and the environment while building friendships.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Kinley Kirker, a rising sixth grader, was busy collecting insects at Lakewood Ranch High School.

She taped each one to a piece of paper to study as part of the plant science curriculum during the Future Farmers of America's Little Ranchers summer camp May 31 to June 3.

When Kirker came across a spider, none of the campers wanted to tape it to their papers, so Kirker asked her camp counselor, ising junior Noah Rueping, for help. 

He was busy at the time, so he told her to put it down and said he would take care of it in a moment. Kirker left the spider on his chair and told Rueping where he could find it when he was ready. 

"Like 10 minutes later, he sat on his chair, and I think he forgot we put the spider on his chair," Kirker said. "He got it all over his butt. We all started laughing."

For campers and counselors, Little Ranchers was not only an opportunity to learn about animals, plants, insects and the environment but also a time to make friends. 

"I was nervous to come here, but I liked it because I have my counselors and Kinley (as friends)," said Ryleigh Fangue, a rising third grader. 

Counselors had fun getting to know the campers and introducing them to new experiences, such as holding a chicken, petting and feeding a cow, and fishing.

"It's just super fun and good to see the smiles on the kids' faces when you're going through the games," said Garrett Day, a rising senior at Lakewood Ranch High.

Day and Max Mangus, a recent Lakewood Ranch High graduate, loved seeing campers' reactions when they caught a fish. 

"We did it in a primitive style so we used sticks, cane poles and live worms," Day said. "You saw their faces light up when they caught a fish."

On the last day of camp, the relationships the campers and counselors developed over the week were key as they depended on each other to complete a relay race for leadership day. 

Each team had to have two people waddle a distance with a balloon between their legs. Then two people hopped in a feed sack to the next station where one person balanced an egg on a spoon while on the way to the third leg of the relay where everyone jumped on a pool noodle horse and galloped around three posts. The last leg of the relay required each team member to link arms and dash to the finish line.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

Related Stories

Advertisement