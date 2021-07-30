The following residential real estate transactions took place between July 19 and July 23. A home on Lido tops all transactions in this week’s real estate. RLN Aspen Holdings LLC sold the home at 1435 Westway Drive to Sean Stumler, trustee, of Sarasota, for $7.7 million. Built in 2013, it has five bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,566 square feet of living area.

OTHER SALES

L’Ambiance at Longboat Key Club

McGue Family LLC sold the Unit K-506 condominium at 435 L’Ambiance Drive to Roberta Schiff, of Longboat Key, for $2.8 million. Built in 1994, it has two bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths and 2,634 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $2.3 million in 2019.

Beachplace

Michael Hansen and Victoria McInnis, trustees, of Jupiter, sold the Unit 305 condominium at 1055 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Susan Pickens, trustee, of Windermere, for $1.47 million. Built in 1981, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,503 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $570,000 in 2012.

Longbeach Revised

Mark and Susan Tone, of Longboat Key, sold their home at 6841 Pine St. to 2538970 Ontario Inc. $1.05 million. Built in 1999, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,233 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $700,000 in 2007.

Tangerine Bay Club

Michael Karp sold the Unit 413 condominium at 370 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Robert and Susan Ferrara, of Mystic, Connecticut, for $1,025,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,490 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $835,000 in 2005.

Tiffany Plaza

Jeffrey Coffaro, of Cincinnati, sold his Unit 207 condominium at 4325 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Acme Control LLC for $850,000. Built in 1975, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,336 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $400,000 in 2006.

Fairway Bay

Robert Boltuch, trustee, and Susan Bennett Boltuch, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 251 condominium at 1932 Harbourside Drive to Renee Stern, trustee, of Glencoe, Illinois, for $818,000. Built in 1982, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,442 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $499,000 in 2016.

Balbro Inc. sold the Unit 422 condominium at 2020 Harbourside Drive to Richard Buchanan and Julie Andrews, of Great Falls, Virginia, for $556,000. Built in 1984, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,192 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $320,000 in 2019.

The Privateer South

Paul Sklar and Carolyn Sklar, trustees, sold the Unit 604 condominium at 1000 Longboat Club Road to Douglas Wray, of Longboat Key, for $738,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,409 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $439,000 in 2010.

Windward Bay

Robert and Susan Ferrara sold their Unit 202 condominium at 4500 Gulf of Mexico Drive to Joel and Antonia Schemmel, of Longboat Key, for $585,000. Built in 1975, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,096 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $505,000 in 2005.

Cedars East

Robert Radin, trustee, of Longboat Key, sold the Unit 3 condominium at 508 Forest Way to Svetlana and Igor Afichuk, of Federal Way, Washington, for $463,000. Built in 1990, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,440 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $160,700 in 2010.

Spanish Main Yacht Club

Richard Anthony Mika and Debra Suzanne Mika, of Plainfield, Illinois, sold their Unit 87 condominium at 828 Spanish Drive S. to Angelo Joseph Taranto Jr. and Janice Ann Taranto, of Charlotte, North Carolina, for $455,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,069 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $255,000 in 2013.

Lido Harbour South

David and Elise Burt, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, sold their Unit 305 condominium at 2100 Benjamin Franklin Drive to First Defensive Solutions Inc. for $425,000. Built in 1968, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,172 square feet of living area. It previously sold for $70,000 in 1986.