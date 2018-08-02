LBK Kiwanis scholarships propel college students

In a world where out-of-town living expenses, triple-digit textbook prices, transportation, tuition and more begin with a $ and add up to more 0s than a lot of new-car price stickers, a little help is always nice.

The recipients The recipients Each of the students received a $5,000 scholarship Mikayla N. Ambrosio, Florida Southern; Patch Y. Chen, Central Florida; Anthony J. Cucci, Florida State; Joseph T. Falls, Central Florida; Mark-Elliot Finley, Tampa; Belen Garcia, South Florida; Kelly C. Halliwell, Florida State; Kaitlyn C. Harding, Adventist University of Health Sciences; Liam S. Hines, Massachusetts Institute of Technology; Caroline M. Jungels, Florida; Ryan R. Jungels, Florida; Nicholas S. Karpathy, Miami; Sage A. Keckstein, Florida State; Alexandra H. Mills, Miami; Zayne S. Moore, Florida; Kaitlyn M. Needham, Florida; Parth R. Patel, Florida; Zachary J. Phillips, Central Florida; Faith A. Schyck, Florida International; Jacqueline N. St. John, Southeastern; Isabelle A. Starmer, South Florida; Alejandro R. Torres, State College of Florida; Antonia V. Ventura, Florida Gulf Coast; Taylor A. Walter, South Florida; Hayden K. Wllder, Florida State; Michael C. Wood, South Florida; Olivia R. Wright, Florida Southern

Enter the Longboat Key Kiwanis Club, which on Thursday morning awarded 27 scholarships of $5,000 each to incoming freshmen and other college students at a ceremony at the Longboat Key Club’s Island House Dining Room.

The $135,000 total represents an increase from past years, something the club’s Scholarship Committee Chairwoman Susan Phillips said is by design. Money is donated throughout the year at Kiwanis events, the largest of which is the annual Lawn Party, held in early December.

“I feel strongly that if you're going to help kids, then give them enough help that it matters,’’ she said.

As the students walked to the stage one by one to accept a certificate and a copy of the letter announcing they had been chosen by the committee for the award (the checks were literally “in the mail,’’ Phillips said), they told their stories.

One student said before news of his scholarship had arrived, he was planning to attend State College of Florida locally because of the costs associated with returning to Florida State University.

But now, with the extra money, he’s heading back to Tallahassee.

“That makes all the difference to be able to go to the school you want to go to, not the school you can afford,’’ Phillips said.

Several students received scholarships for the second, third and fourth times around.

Career paths Here are the fields of study or career paths the scholarship-winning students said they plan to pursue: Education (3); Psychology (2); Civil engineering (2); Accounting (2); Veterinary medicine; Medical research; Pre-med chemistry; Audiology; Speech pathology; Pediatric dentistry; Obstetrics; Orthopedic surgery; Sonography; Neurotechnology; Nursing; Marine biology; Aeronautical engineering; Actuarial sciences; Business; Finance; Meteorology

Sister and brother Caroline M. Jungels and Ryan R. Jungels each received the Kiwanis scholarship last year, when each of them received $2,000. The award means more than money, said Ryan, a student at University of Florida. It’s a sign that hard work in and out of the classroom is noticed.

“I feel like in high school, you get recognition all the time,’’ the Venice High graduate said. “But in college, everyone blends in. This means a lot. “

Liam Hines, who is headed to Massachusetts Institute of Technology, said the award might make his life in New England a little brighter when the clouds and cold settle in.

“When I cash this check, hopefully it will bring a little sunshine to Boston with me,’’ he said.

Phillips said she’s always amazed at the level the applicants reach in academics, citizenship and giving back to their communities. It’s not enough to simply have top grades, she said. About 65 students applied for the scholarship.

“These kids, taking dual enrollment college level classes, mentoring, their volunteerism, and maintaining a 4.97 GPA, and their working at Publix and they still get accepted to M.I.T.”