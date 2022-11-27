Lakewood Ranch's Main Street market spreads holiday shopping cheer

The idea of running the Main Street Market in Lakewood Ranch was to give local small businesses the chance to bring in some extra sales.

Judging from the crowded Lakewood Main Street on Saturday, Nov. 26, it worked.

Lindsay Wood and Niki Dalsing, who are managing Main Street Market, said the turnout at the event was impressive.

"Everybody's so excited," Dalsing said. "I know a lot of shoppers were purposely coming out to support local businesses, which is awesome to see."

Some of the vendors decorated their booths for the holidays and with holiday music playing in the street, it was a festive atmosphere.

Mallory Park's Melissa Ariza said she has gained exposure for her business, PD Balloons, since the the market began in 2020.

"It's exciting to see the growth in the community and everyone supporting small businesses," she said.

The market keeps attracting new clients, such as Lakewood Ranch's Carlee Smith, the owner of Wally's plant shop. She was introduced to the market as a shopper.

"I loved to shop it, then said, 'Oh, my gosh, we could do this,'" she said.

Other business owners felt the same way.

"I love the energy of this area, and I love the community aspect to it," said Morgan Yekaitis, an Ellenton artist who owns Morlee Art, which she operates in Lakewood Ranch.

The event was the second Main Street Market hosted this season, with the first having taken place in October and the third set for Dec. 17.