Dave Sarka of Siesta Key Rum offers a sample to Riverwalk's Charlie Becraft and Darcy Bevelacoua. (Photos by Ian Swaby)

Lakewood Ranch's Main Street market spreads holiday shopping cheer

Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 |

Ken Macy provided live music at the event.

Bradenton's Anthony and Brandy Guarnera of Made for Mama await customers at their stand.

Amanda Duever of Suncoast Cookies describes the cookie offerings to River Club's John and Karen Tagle.

Christmas ornaments are on display at SFK Interior Designs & Accessories.

Susan Fisher, owner of SFK Interior Designs & Accessories, arranges Christmas ornaments on the table.

Country Club East's Tracy Franklin, Rosedale's Nancy Rochette, and Country Club's Gayle Thompson greet each other at the market.

Lindsay Wood, who manages the market alongside Niki Dalsing, owns the small business Blossom and Burn Co.

Lindsay Wood and Niki Dalsing manage Main Street Market in Lakewood Ranch.

Bradenton's 16-year-old Micaela Walsh and Gates Creek's 14-year-old Hailey Lipham of the group Jump Encore, march about during a performance of "A Spoonful of Sugar."

Tara's 3-year-old Blakely Bryan meets Mars Woelfel of Belle's Princess Parties.

Former Lakewood Ranch resident Morgan Ykaitis operates her business, Morlee Art, in Lakewood Ranch.

Mallory Park's Melissa Ariza, the owner of PD Balloons, brought an elaborate holiday display.

Lakewood Ranch's Carlee Smith, of the plant shop Wally's, adjusts the display.

Myakka City's Jennifer Welde is owner of MSJ Candles.

Sarasota's Amy Knapp of SM5 Candle Co. allows Lakehouse Cove's Sonja Harvard to sample the candles.

Made for Mama's Brandy Guarnera packages a Christmas gift for Bradenton's 11-year-old Brooke Lacey, which she will give to her mother Terri Lacey.

Amanda Champ of Surfing Coconut hands a cracked coconut to Alexis Gay who comes from New Jersey and is in attendance alongside her mother, Lakewood Ranch's Dori Gay.

Polo Run's Kristine Esparza owns the business Bagaro.

The event offered a wide variety of items from Lakewood Ranch and other areas.
by: Ian Swaby Staff Writer

The idea of running the Main Street Market in Lakewood Ranch was to give local small businesses the chance to bring in some extra sales.

Judging from the crowded Lakewood Main Street on Saturday, Nov. 26, it worked.

Lindsay Wood and Niki Dalsing, who are managing Main Street Market, said the turnout at the event was impressive. 

"Everybody's so excited," Dalsing said. "I know a lot of shoppers were purposely coming out to support local businesses, which is awesome to see."

Some of the vendors decorated their booths for the holidays and with holiday music playing in the street, it was a festive atmosphere.

Mallory Park's Melissa Ariza said she has gained exposure for her business, PD Balloons, since the the market began in 2020.

"It's exciting to see the growth in the community and everyone supporting small businesses," she said.

The market keeps attracting new clients, such as Lakewood Ranch's Carlee Smith, the owner of Wally's plant shop. She was introduced to the market as a shopper.

"I loved to shop it, then said, 'Oh, my gosh, we could do this,'" she said.

Other business owners felt the same way.

"I love the energy of this area, and I love the community aspect to it," said Morgan Yekaitis, an Ellenton artist who owns Morlee Art, which she operates in Lakewood Ranch. 

The event was the second Main Street Market hosted this season, with the first having taken place in October and the third set for Dec. 17.

