Lakewood Ranch's BooFest and farmers market a perfect match

Myakka City's James Cutway looked like he was wearing some sort of space suit for Halloween as BooFest was held Oct. 31 in conjunction with the Farmers Market at Lakewood Ranch.

"This is just a clean version of what I work in," Cutway said of his beekeeper's outfit.

Cutway owns Myakka's Gold Apiary and he is a fixture at the farmers market.

He was having a great day for a couple of reasons. For one, he loved having so many children collecting candy at the farmers market as part of BooFest. Second, he is excited about the farmers market move Nov. 7 to Waterside Place.

"It is going to be a great location for us," Cutway said of Waterside Place. "And Lakewood Ranch has been doing a great job of promoting it. This couldn't have worked out better."

With such a huge crowd at the final farmers market in the parking lot of Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, the vendors had the opportunity to tell everyone who passed where they would be starting Nov. 7.

The parents at BooFest also were thrilled, saying they liked morning trick-or-treating.

"Awesome weather ... this is great," said Lakewood Ranch's Blake Dinapoli, who brought her children to BooFest. "I think daytime is more beneficial for the smaller kids."