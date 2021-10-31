 Skip to main content
Parrish 5-year-old Ryan Hallam would attest there isn't much better than a bucket full of candy and a fun costume. She was enjoying BooFest at the Farmers Market at Lakewood Ranch.

Lakewood Ranch's BooFest and farmers market a perfect match

Parrish 5-year-old Ryan Hallam would attest there isn't much better than a bucket full of candy and a fun costume. She was enjoying BooFest at the Farmers Market at Lakewood Ranch.

Lakewood Ranch 2-year-old Amelia Dinapoli looks for the next stop at Boo Fest.

Lakewood Ranch 2-year-old Weslyn Sierra shows her Halloween bounty to Lakewood Ranch 4-year-old Leo Dinapoli.

Dean Miller, who is a vendor with his Pesky Bug Away, hands out candy to Lakewood Ranch 3-year-old Charlotte Maliwacki and 3-year-old Dylan Albright.

Nokomis 6-year-old Athena Stevens is in the pink with her mom, Danielle Stevens.

James Cutway, the owner of Myakka's Gold Apiary, didn't have to work hard to come up with his costume for Halloween.

Lakewood Ranch 4-year-old Julianne Fortunate has the perfect bag to carry her candy.

Michael Shey, who says "I'm very Irish" and Howard Schmidt, dressed as the Mushroom King, were in the holiday spirit at their Petrichor Mushrooms.

Sarasota 1-year-old Kyree Wheeler went between candy stops in a wagon.

Bradenton 10-year-old Landon Horne peeks out from his Demogorgon outfit.

Bradenton's Andor Budai decided to put some spice into his costume. Budai owns Andor's Cake World and he also was flipping burgers.

Lakewood Ranch 10-year-old Austin Kochanskyj, as Michael Jackson, rips into a bagel. Kochanskyij said he used to moon dance, but now he is "retired."

Lakewood Ranch 6-year-old Arya Pollack was enjoying the crafts booth, doing a little painting.

A line of children waiting to get balloon art made by Parrish's Randy Babb.

Lakewood Ranch 5-year-old Chloe Moody and 7-year-old Paiten Moody, along with Sarasota 5-year-old Jordyn Pryon show off their balloon animals.

Michael Saunders' Izzy Pollack and Noelle Reynolds were letting people know real estate transactions don't have to be spooky propositions.

Venice 4-year-old Claire Del Rio did her best dinosaur during BooFest.

Wrigley, a 4-year-old Cavalier, takes in BooFest dressed as a pineapple. Cavalier was with owner Allison Martin of Lakewood Ranch.

Lakewood Ranch's Erin Zaller says anytime is good for ice cream and her daughter, 3-year-old Emerson Zaller, agrees.

With BooFest joining the Farmers Market at Lakewood Ranch, the venue was packed.

A bounce house was among the Boo Fest offerings.

BooFest and Farmers Market at Lakewood Ranch attract huge crowd.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Myakka City's James Cutway looked like he was wearing some sort of space suit for Halloween as BooFest was held Oct. 31 in conjunction with the Farmers Market at Lakewood Ranch.

"This is just a clean version of what I work in," Cutway said of his beekeeper's outfit.

Cutway owns Myakka's Gold Apiary and he is a fixture at the farmers market.

He was having a great day for a couple of reasons. For one, he loved having so many children collecting candy at the farmers market as part of BooFest. Second, he is excited about the farmers market move Nov. 7 to Waterside Place.

"It is going to be a great location for us," Cutway said of Waterside Place. "And Lakewood Ranch has been doing a great job of promoting it. This couldn't have worked out better."

With such a huge crowd at the final farmers market in the parking lot of Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, the vendors had the opportunity to tell everyone who passed where they would be starting Nov. 7.

The parents at BooFest also were thrilled, saying they liked morning trick-or-treating.

"Awesome weather ... this is great," said Lakewood Ranch's Blake Dinapoli, who brought her children to BooFest. "I think daytime is more beneficial for the smaller kids."

 

