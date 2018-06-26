 Skip to main content
Child Protection Center's Jessica McSwain poses with Sisterhood member Theodora Stern and fellow CPC representatives Ariane Beauchamp and Shelby Marsh.

Lakewood Ranch Sisterhood for Good presents grants

Wednesday, Jun. 27, 2018 |

Children First representative Linda Watterworth and Vice President of Philanthropy Jessica Rogers accept a check from Sisterhood for Good member Violeta Huesman.

Sisterhood for Good co-founder Angela Massaro-Fain, right, helps fellow sister Kecia Dorsey overcome stage fright by presenting a grant.

Children’s Guardian Fund representative Svetlana Kaminsky, poses with Sisterhood member Kecia Dorsey.

Meals on Wheels PLUS Vice President of Development Diana Dill accepts a $1,054 grant from Sisterhood member Heather Kasten. The funds will be used for The Food Bank of Manatee’s emergency intervention programs.

Prospect Riding Center Executive Director Susan Tambone describes how the organization was at Foundation for Dreams’ Dream Oaks Camp and how campers love their time riding the horses.

Teen Court Sarasota’s Lori Moran and Heather Todd accept a check from Sisterhood member Wanda Martinetto.

Six nonprofits received more than $9,000.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Two weeks after moving to Lakewood Ranch from Pennsylvania in September, Theodora Stern was getting a manicure when she began chatting with fellow Lakewood Ranch resident Angela Massaro-Fain.

The pair hit it off and a few days later had breakfast together with their husbands. The next thing Stern knew, she was becoming a member of the Sisterhood for Good, a women's-only Giving Circle within the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund.

On June 26, Stern joined Fain and other members to celebrate the culmination of their yearlong fundraising efforts. The group gave six local nonprofits a total of $9,426.40 during a grant distribution ceremony at Northern Trust’s community room. Recipients were Child Protection Center, Children First, Children’s Guardian Fund, Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, Prospect Riding Center and Teen Court Sarasota.

Sisterhood for Good is now in its seventh year. This year’s grant distribution, its sixth, marked a 143% increase over last year.

