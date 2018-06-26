Lakewood Ranch Sisterhood for Good presents grants

Two weeks after moving to Lakewood Ranch from Pennsylvania in September, Theodora Stern was getting a manicure when she began chatting with fellow Lakewood Ranch resident Angela Massaro-Fain.

The pair hit it off and a few days later had breakfast together with their husbands. The next thing Stern knew, she was becoming a member of the Sisterhood for Good, a women's-only Giving Circle within the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund.

On June 26, Stern joined Fain and other members to celebrate the culmination of their yearlong fundraising efforts. The group gave six local nonprofits a total of $9,426.40 during a grant distribution ceremony at Northern Trust’s community room. Recipients were Child Protection Center, Children First, Children’s Guardian Fund, Meals on Wheels Plus of Manatee, Prospect Riding Center and Teen Court Sarasota.

Sisterhood for Good is now in its seventh year. This year’s grant distribution, its sixth, marked a 143% increase over last year.