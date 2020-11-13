Lakewood Ranch seniors salute veterans in parade at Sheridan

It was a day for veterans — even if it wasn't on Veterans Day.

Tropical Storm Eta might have delayed the Veterans Day parade held by Our Lady of the Angels' Knights of Columbus chapter at The Sheridan at Lakewood Ranch assisted living facility, but spirits were high at the rescheduled parade Friday morning.

Between patriotic music, a march around the building, decorations and the Tidewell Hospice Clowns, there were plenty of festivities to go around.

"We are honored to participate in this celebration of our veterans and pay tribute to all the Sheridan resident veterans and their families and friends," Knights of Columbus grand knight John Joly said. "We honor you as well as Sheridan's frontline health care professionals and staff who take care of you."