41-year Army veteran Rich Macklin stands at attention for the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner.

Lakewood Ranch seniors salute veterans in parade at Sheridan

Knights of Columbus member Richard Kuebel (left) and four-year Air Force veteran Larry Simmons said they were smiling under their masks.

Fabian Robitaille (foreground, far left) is a 31-year Army veteran.

Knights of Columbus grand knight John Joly speaks to attendees of the Veterans Day parade. "We are honored to participate in this celebration of our veterans," he said.

(From left)12-year National Guard veteran Tom Rokosz, 3-year Army veteran Tom Ludwig, 41-year Army veteran Rich Macklin and Knights of Columbus member Richard Kuebel prepare to march around The Sheridan at Lakewood Ranch.

Four-year Army veteran Bill Kopcsak stands at attention for the playing of the Star-Spangled Banner.

Knights of Columbus member Richard Kuebel (holding American flag) leads the parade around The Sheridan at Lakewood Ranch assisted living facility.

Knights of Columbus member Richard Kuebel (holding American flag) leads the parade around The Sheridan at Lakewood Ranch assisted living facility.

Sam Bastianelli (left) and Vinny Cipriano are both Knights of Columbus members. Cipriano is also a two-year Navy veteran.

Ferne Kornfield (left) and Gordon Henberger are both residents of The Sheridan at Lakewood Ranch. Kornfield's late husband was an Armed Forces veteran.

Joan Novak's brother, Bill McKee, flew helicopter rescue missions during the Vietnam War.

Val Cefaly (left) and Doris Czaplinski are both the family members of veterans. Cefaly's husband, Joe, was in the Army. Czaplinski's son, Craig, was in the Air Force.

(From left) Toodles, Sparky, Tunes and Anita Smile are Tidewell Hospice Clowns. They were all excited to be working their first outing in six months.

103-year-old Knights of Columbus third-class knight John Wagner (left) and three-year Navy veteran Reed Rollins. Rollins was a gunner on a dive bomber during World War II.

(From left) Air Force veteran Asbury Kitzman, Army veteran William Coleman and Army veteran Edward Ennis are residents at The Sheridan at Lakewood Ranch.

(From left) Navy veteran Joseph Somma, Army veteran Paul Okum and former paratrooper William Allen are residents at The Sheridan at Lakewood Ranch.

Tidewell Hospice community relations representative Mollie Thomas marches in the parade around The Sheridan at Lakewood Ranch assisted living facility.

The Sheridan at Lakewood Ranch hosted a parade to honor veterans and their loved ones.
by: Brendan Lavell Staff Writer

It was a day for veterans — even if it wasn't on Veterans Day.

Tropical Storm Eta might have delayed the Veterans Day parade held by Our Lady of the Angels' Knights of Columbus chapter at The Sheridan at Lakewood Ranch assisted living facility, but spirits were high at the rescheduled parade Friday morning.

Between patriotic music, a march around the building, decorations and the Tidewell Hospice Clowns, there were plenty of festivities to go around.

"We are honored to participate in this celebration of our veterans and pay tribute to all the Sheridan resident veterans and their families and friends," Knights of Columbus grand knight John Joly said. "We honor you as well as Sheridan's frontline health care professionals and staff who take care of you."

The Author: Brendan Lavell

Brendan Lavell is a general assignment reporter for the Observer. He earned degrees in journalism and history at the University of Missouri. He has visited 48 of the 50 United States, has a black cat named Arya and roots for the Eagles, Flyers, Phillies, 76ers and Chelsea FC.

