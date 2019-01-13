Lakewood Ranch launches concert series

Pete and Donna Messina heard the music from their Summerfield home Jan. 13 and decided to follow the tune.

They mounted their bikes and cycled to Summerfield Community Park, where Have Gun, Will Travel was giving a community concert. It was the first event for Summerfield and Riverwalk residents in the new Backyard Concert series being presented by Lakewood Ranch, Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Corp., and the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund.

"They sound really good," Donna Messina said. "They should do this more often."

More than 100 people from Lakewood Ranch, surrounding neighborhoods and outside communities spread out on blankets and in lawn chairs at the park's soccer fields. Guests could purchase wood-fired pizza from Polpo Pizza Co. and Kona Ice.

The next backyard concert series event will be held Feb. 10 and feature a concert by "The Music Makers."