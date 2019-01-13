 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Have Gun, Will Travel performed from 1-4 p.m.

Lakewood Ranch launches concert series

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Have Gun, Will Travel performed from 1-4 p.m.

Buy this Photo
Maya Weber, Finn MacBaine, Andrea Weber and Josh Bean, of Venice, started following the band 10 years ago after moving to the area from Austria.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Maya Weber, Finn MacBaine, Andrea Weber and Josh Bean, of Venice, started following the band 10 years ago after moving to the area from Austria.

Buy this Photo
Arcadia's Deb Hackney joined her friend John Pether, of The Meadows, and husband, Bill Hackney for the outdoor event.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Arcadia's Deb Hackney joined her friend John Pether, of The Meadows, and husband, Bill Hackney for the outdoor event.

Buy this Photo
Summerfield residens John Cranos, John Hennesey, Robin McCormick and Ellen Cranos (with dog, Parker), enjoyed spending time together and listening to music.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Summerfield residens John Cranos, John Hennesey, Robin McCormick and Ellen Cranos (with dog, Parker), enjoyed spending time together and listening to music.

Buy this Photo
"I think it's cool. They need more food trucks here," said Greenbrook's Sue Ann Ciccone, with her husband Mike Ciccone.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

"I think it's cool. They need more food trucks here," said Greenbrook's Sue Ann Ciccone, with her husband Mike Ciccone.

Buy this Photo
Donna and Pete Messina of Summerfield heard the music from their house and bicycled over to the park.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Donna and Pete Messina of Summerfield heard the music from their house and bicycled over to the park.

Buy this Photo
Friends Valerie Stafford-Mallis and Kathy Combs, of Lakewood Ranch, checked out information on the upcoming campout while at the concert.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Friends Valerie Stafford-Mallis and Kathy Combs, of Lakewood Ranch, checked out information on the upcoming campout while at the concert.

Buy this Photo
The Brunner family — Darren, Traecy, Ryelynn and Marla — came on a golf cart from River Club. They enjoyed the concert with their Aunt Better Green.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

The Brunner family — Darren, Traecy, Ryelynn and Marla — came on a golf cart from River Club. They enjoyed the concert with their Aunt Better Green.

Buy this Photo
Nine-year-old Abby Johnson, of River Club, plays Frisbee with her siblings, Charlie and Levi.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Nine-year-old Abby Johnson, of River Club, plays Frisbee with her siblings, Charlie and Levi.

Buy this Photo
Two-year-old Nora Iturraspe, of Summerfield, enjoys Kona Ice while listening to music with her family and friends.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Two-year-old Nora Iturraspe, of Summerfield, enjoys Kona Ice while listening to music with her family and friends.

Buy this Photo
Peg and John Hynal came from Bradenton to hear the band.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Peg and John Hynal came from Bradenton to hear the band.

Buy this Photo
Winter Park's Veda Stork and her cousins, Scarlett and Kinley Gratton of Sarasota, came to watch Veda's dad, Ed Stork, play in the band.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Winter Park's Veda Stork and her cousins, Scarlett and Kinley Gratton of Sarasota, came to watch Veda's dad, Ed Stork, play in the band.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Emily Williams and her niece Piper Payne, of Anna Maria Island, came to hear a family friend play in the band.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Sarasota's Emily Williams and her niece Piper Payne, of Anna Maria Island, came to hear a family friend play in the band.

Buy this Photo
Theresa and Tim Allison, of Tampa, follow the band.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Theresa and Tim Allison, of Tampa, follow the band.

Buy this Photo
Sarasota's Jessica Reeves and her 4-year-old daughter Elena dance in the shade.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Sarasota's Jessica Reeves and her 4-year-old daughter Elena dance in the shade.

Buy this Photo
The White family — Oliver, Liz, Caroline, Charlie and Tim (not pictured) — rode their bikes from their home in Summerfield.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

The White family — Oliver, Liz, Caroline, Charlie and Tim (not pictured) — rode their bikes from their home in Summerfield.

Buy this Photo
Have Gun, Will Travel performed from 1-4 p.m. Spectators said they enjoyed the music.

Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 |

Have Gun, Will Travel performed from 1-4 p.m. Spectators said they enjoyed the music.

Buy this Photo
Share
Have Gun, Will Travel headlines first event.
by: Pam Eubanks Senior Editor

Pete and Donna Messina heard the music from their Summerfield home Jan. 13 and decided to follow the tune.

They mounted their bikes and cycled to Summerfield Community Park, where Have Gun, Will Travel was giving a community concert. It was the first event for Summerfield and Riverwalk residents in the new Backyard Concert series being presented by Lakewood Ranch, Lakewood Ranch Community Activities Corp., and the Lakewood Ranch Community Fund.

"They sound really good," Donna Messina said. "They should do this more often."

More than 100 people from Lakewood Ranch, surrounding neighborhoods and outside communities spread out on blankets and in lawn chairs at the park's soccer fields. Guests could purchase wood-fired pizza from Polpo Pizza Co. and Kona Ice.

The next backyard concert series event will be held Feb. 10 and feature a concert by "The Music Makers."

Related Stories

Advertisement