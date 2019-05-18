 Skip to main content
Graduate Madison Fabbro shakes hands with school board member Charlie Kennedy.

Lakewood Ranch High graduates follow their dreams

Graduate Madison Fabbro shakes hands with school board member Charlie Kennedy.

School board member Scott Hopes congratulates graduate Rachel Latka.

School board member Scott Hopes congratulates graduate Rachel Latka.

Commencement speaker Rachel Weronik addresses her class.

Commencement speaker Rachel Weronik addresses her class.

Graduating seniors entered the room, which was packed with friends and family, to the tune of "Pomp and Circumstance."

Graduating seniors entered the room, which was packed with friends and family, to the tune of "Pomp and Circumstance."

Hailey Moore's tassel is changed to the other side.

Hailey Moore's tassel is changed to the other side.

Commencement speaker Sophia Sahr told the graduation students they should follow their dreams.

Commencement speaker Sophia Sahr told the graduation students they should follow their dreams.

Senior Julianna Catena was one of three commencement speakers.

Senior Julianna Catena was one of three commencement speakers.

Senior Amalia Pureco was previously honored at the district's migrant student graduation ceremony.

Senior Amalia Pureco was previously honored at the district's migrant student graduation ceremony.

Assistant Principal Melinda Lundy moves the tassel on the cap of Mary Grace Epps.

Assistant Principal Melinda Lundy moves the tassel on the cap of Mary Grace Epps.

Hannah Sisson takes a selfie with Beyza Basar and Ava Vandroff.

Hannah Sisson takes a selfie with Beyza Basar and Ava Vandroff.

Katie Suba, Stefanie Tucker and Katie Minton await the start of the ceremony.

Katie Suba, Stefanie Tucker and Katie Minton await the start of the ceremony.

Alecia Acevedo and Brooke Strickland celebrate their big graduation day.

Alecia Acevedo and Brooke Strickland celebrate their big graduation day.

Principal Dustin Dahlquist and Payton Rypel pose for a picture after Rypel received her diploma.

Principal Dustin Dahlquist and Payton Rypel pose for a picture after Rypel received her diploma.

Benjamin Reichbach receives his diploma.

Benjamin Reichbach receives his diploma.

Chloe Sutherland and Dinecia Louisy are ready to get the graduation started.

Chloe Sutherland and Dinecia Louisy are ready to get the graduation started.

Seniors prepare to walk across the stage and receive their diploma.

Seniors prepare to walk across the stage and receive their diploma.

Superintendent Cynthia Saunders congratulated graduating seniors.

Superintendent Cynthia Saunders congratulated graduating seniors.

Graduate Paulina Medrzycki and teacher Tana Phelps take a selfie together.

Graduate Paulina Medrzycki and teacher Tana Phelps take a selfie together.

Graduate Regan Briggs visits with her boyfriend, Anthony Marino, before the ceremony.

Graduate Regan Briggs visits with her boyfriend, Anthony Marino, before the ceremony.

Robyn Richards leans in to kiss her daughter, Emily Richards, on the cheek after the latter's graduation.

Robyn Richards leans in to kiss her daughter, Emily Richards, on the cheek after the latter's graduation.

Alex Salmeron congratulates his girlfriend, Yazmin Uribe, on her graduation.

Alex Salmeron congratulates his girlfriend, Yazmin Uribe, on her graduation.

Madeline Coiner hugs her dad, Tim Coiner, after she graduates.

Madeline Coiner hugs her dad, Tim Coiner, after she graduates.

Mustangs celebrate their graduation at the Bradenton Area Convention Center.
by: Andrew Atkins Staff Writer

Lakewood Ranch High School commencement speaker Sophia Sahr let her fellow graduates know it was time to make their presence known during the school's graduation ceremonies May 18 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center. 

"Be yourself, follow your dreams, and be the change you wish to see in the world," Sahr said. "Leave everyone who ever doubted you reeling." 

Then, it was time for the graduating class members to walk across the stage, claim their diplomas and take their first steps as graduates of Lakewood Ranch High School.

"This life is yours, so live it in a way that makes you happy," Sahr said. 

 

