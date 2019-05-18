Lakewood Ranch High graduates follow their dreams

Lakewood Ranch High School commencement speaker Sophia Sahr let her fellow graduates know it was time to make their presence known during the school's graduation ceremonies May 18 at the Bradenton Area Convention Center.

"Be yourself, follow your dreams, and be the change you wish to see in the world," Sahr said. "Leave everyone who ever doubted you reeling."

Then, it was time for the graduating class members to walk across the stage, claim their diplomas and take their first steps as graduates of Lakewood Ranch High School.

"This life is yours, so live it in a way that makes you happy," Sahr said.