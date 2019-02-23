Lakewood Ranch expo offers healthy variety of vendors

New to Lakewood Ranch after moving from Long Island in New York, Mary Ann Seltzer wanted to check out the Health and Wellness Expo Feb. 23 at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.

It might be a good thing she did.

Dr. Jenna Kazil, who had a booth for her Florida Surgical Clinic of Bradenton, checked Seltzer's blood pressure and it was a little bit high.

"I should get it checked again," Seltzer said with a smile.

Kazil, a surgeon, said she enjoyed the community outreach of the event and perhaps preventing a more serious condition for people like Seltzer down the road.

"Part of my job is to find things early," Kazil said.

Besides all the healthy tips and check-ups, those who attended the expo, which was presented by the hospital, Lakewood Ranch Community Activities and the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, were introduced to the hospital's new Da Vinci Surgical Robot.