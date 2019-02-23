 Skip to main content
Elizabeth Burke, the robotic coordinator for Lakewood Ranch Medical Center, shows off the hospital's new Da Vinci surgical robot at the expo.

Lakewood Ranch expo offers healthy variety of vendors

Venice's Jacob Swann, 10, said he liked the surgical robot's claws because you can "pick stuff up."

The Da Vinci Surgical Robot produced some interesting images.

Lakewood Ranch 11-year-old Katherine Vajanyi shows off the balloon art she picked up at the expo.

Technician Judy Sweet and Community Relations Manager Aimee Garay were at the Expo to represent Eye Associates.

Besides health tips, the expo offered plenty of smiles.

Lakewood Ranch's Mary Ann Seltzer has her blood pressure checked by Dr. Jenna Kazil, who owns Florida Surgical Clinic of Bradenton.

The expo was packed from beginning to end.

Lakewood Ranch's Ujwala Puranik takes a hearing test as Beltone Patient Care Coordinator Cindy Velez explains the procedure to her.

Maxine Watson, a physical therapist for Nurse On Call Home Healthcare, explains to Creekwood's Kathy Gaither how her balance can be measured.

East County's Lee Buntjer shows off the free T-shirt he won from Orangetheory Fitness.

Marta Spada shows off an exhibit for Lakewood Ranch Medical Center's Sleep Center.

Graham Anderson and Cole Ringquist are owners of Fitness Consultants. They were giving demonstrations on hip movements to "reinvigorate your pelvic girdle."

Hundreds pack the event at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center to receive health checks and fitness advice.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

New to Lakewood Ranch after moving from Long Island in New York, Mary Ann Seltzer wanted to check out the Health and Wellness Expo Feb. 23 at Lakewood Ranch Medical Center.

It might be a good thing she did.

Dr. Jenna Kazil, who had a booth for her Florida Surgical Clinic of Bradenton, checked Seltzer's blood pressure and it was a little bit high.

"I should get it checked again," Seltzer said with a smile.

Kazil, a surgeon, said she enjoyed the community outreach of the event and perhaps preventing a more serious condition for people like Seltzer down the road.

"Part of my job is to find things early," Kazil said.

Besides all the healthy tips and check-ups, those who attended the expo, which was presented by the hospital, Lakewood Ranch Community Activities and the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, were introduced to the hospital's new Da Vinci Surgical Robot.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

