Lakewood Ranch celebrates the arts

Sixteen-year-old Grace Schlotthauer’s wave of nervousness calmed the moment she stepped onto stage and the music began.

Wearing a purple leotard wrapped in a thin black skirt, she blended modern dance movements with more traditional ballet for the crowd.

“You have two minutes to show off months of hard work,” she said after finishing her solo performance. “I love the rush it gives you and being able to perform really well.”

Schlotthauer performed two routines with the East County-based School of Russian Ballet Feb. 3 as part of Lakewood Ranch’s 11th annual Grand Ovation.

The celebration of arts at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch featured live dance, theater and opera performances, as well as art demonstrations. Attendees also could visit booths from local arts organizations such as the Sarasota Opera, The Players Centre for Performing Arts and the Sarasota Ballet.