Ryan Riley with Servis First Bank helps clear the front of the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Cabin after trimming some bushes.

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance handles dream job

Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020 |

Dom DiMaio, the CEO and president of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, says volunteering for the Foundations for Dreams is special because he previously served on the board and knows the nonprofit well.

Erik Phelps with Smith Seckman Reid loads a golf cart with debris to clear the sidewalks around the camp grounds.

Hank Nirider with Smith Seckman Reid clears the sidewalks. This year was the first time Nirider assisted the Foundation for Dreams during Alliance Gives Back.

Pamela Zitkus with Purmort and Martin Insurance Agency loves planting, so when she heard that was part of the Foundations for Dreams project for Alliance Gives Back she jumped at the opportunity to volunteer.

Peggy Kronus with Willis A. Smith Construction enjoys volunteering for nonprofits. "By myself I can't do much, but together we can make a difference," Kronus says.

Margaret Sanchez with Sokos Social helps with planting. "Its nice to be out of the office and be outside in the fresh air," Sanchez says.

Kendall Lewis with Sokos Social clears dirt before putting in new plants.

Michael Hassell with Smith Seckman Reid uses a weed trimmer to clean up the areas around the cabins.

Roger Perkins with Smith Seckman Reid cuts down a tree. "This is a lot of fun," Perkins says about volunteering. "I enjoy being outside doing things like this. We're making it better for the kids, and that's what it's all about."

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance volunteers donate service to Foundation for Dreams' landscaping.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

When Dom DiMaio, the CEO and president of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance, arrived at East County’s Foundations for Dreams on Oct. 1, he went right to work.

He began by clearing the underbrush near the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation Cabin as part of the foundation’s beautification project during the annual Alliance Gives Back event.

“This is something special for me,” said DiMaio, who has previously served on Foundation for Dreams’ board. “The children don’t have many places to go, so this is a special place. My wife, [Rita], and I try to get out here every Fourth of July to give the kids ice cream. They love it. It’s a small token, but they truly enjoy it.”

The beautification project came at a perfect time because Foundation for Dreams was reopening its Dream Oaks Camp on Oct. 2. At least 10 volunteers from businesses and organizations in Sarasota and Bradenton came to be part of the Alliance Gives Back project, helping to clear the sidewalks, trim bushes and plant flowers.

Elena Cassella, the executive director of Foundation for Dreams, said the volunteers who normally would help with the upkeep of the grounds weren’t able to help due to COVID-19, and the nonprofit only has four full-time staff members.

“They’re making it a place where the kids and the families feel welcome,” Cassella said of the alliance volunteers. “Having people who serve others is important to nonprofits like us. Nonprofits were hit hard by COVID-19, so everything we don’t have to pay out of pocket is a benefit and perk to us.”

