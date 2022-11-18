 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Julie Fanning of Benderson Development captured the biggest award, Volunteer of the Year, at The Sandies. (Photos by Jay Heater)

Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance delivers its annual Sandies Award

Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 |

Julie Fanning of Benderson Development captured the biggest award, Volunteer of the Year, at The Sandies. (Photos by Jay Heater)

Ten Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance members received Sandies awards at the annual event.

Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 |

Ten Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance members received Sandies awards at the annual event.

Ashlyn McCarty was thrilled to be the surprise winner of the Best Rancher award.

Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 |

Ashlyn McCarty was thrilled to be the surprise winner of the Best Rancher award.

Danielle Visone of Empath Health was recognized as the Young Professional of the Year.

Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 |

Danielle Visone of Empath Health was recognized as the Young Professional of the Year.

Brian Garnant of Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation won the Rising Star award. He says he could never have connected with the community so far if not for the Alliance.

Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 |

Brian Garnant of Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation won the Rising Star award. He says he could never have connected with the community so far if not for the Alliance.

A sold-out crowd enjoyed the Sandies.

Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 |

A sold-out crowd enjoyed the Sandies.

Jen Storch of Sarasota Memorial presented the Ray of Sunshine award to Yulia Kuzenko of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.

Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 |

Jen Storch of Sarasota Memorial presented the Ray of Sunshine award to Yulia Kuzenko of Merrill Lynch Wealth Management.

Bruce Abramson and Lori Abramson won the daily double with wins in the Networking King and Networking Queen divisions.

Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 |

Bruce Abramson and Lori Abramson won the daily double with wins in the Networking King and Networking Queen divisions.

Hugh Shields cradles his Sandies award for being the 2022 Community Champion.

Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 |

Hugh Shields cradles his Sandies award for being the 2022 Community Champion.

David Otterness of Willis Smith hands Hugh Shields of Gold Coast Eagle Distributing his Sandies award for Community Champion.

Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 |

David Otterness of Willis Smith hands Hugh Shields of Gold Coast Eagle Distributing his Sandies award for Community Champion.

Chris Williams of Aginto celebrates his win in the Bull by the Horns category.

Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 |

Chris Williams of Aginto celebrates his win in the Bull by the Horns category.

Bryan Boudreaux of the Bank of Tampa presents the Above and Beyond award to Nyda Bittmann Neville of TNB Consulting.

Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 |

Bryan Boudreaux of the Bank of Tampa presents the Above and Beyond award to Nyda Bittmann Neville of TNB Consulting.

Julie Fanning of Benderson Development heads to the podium to pick up her Volunteer of the Year award.

Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 |

Julie Fanning of Benderson Development heads to the podium to pick up her Volunteer of the Year award.

Share
Benderson Development's Julie Fanning earns the Volunteer of the Year award.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Benderson Development Marketing Director Julie Fanning figured the third time was the charm.

Until it wasn't.

The Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance announced its Sandies' winners in a special luncheon on Friday at The Ballroom at the Grove. The annual award program recognizes members — chosen by their peers — who have used their talent, character and commitment to give back to the Alliance and the community.

Fanning was a Sandies finalist for third time, this one in the Above and Beyond category. But when the award was announced as the first one on the program, it went to Nyda Bittmann Neville of TNB Consulting.

In eight of the 10 awards, all the finalists are announced. In the remaining two categories, the winner is a complete surprise. Ashlyn McCarty of Buffalo Lodging was the first surprise by taking down the Best Rancher award that is "awarded to the most dedicated and highly motivated member who has invited or referred the highest number of new Alliance members."

Then it came to the final award, also considered the biggest.

Julie Fanning was selected as the Volunteer of the Year.

"I thought I had gotten off the hook," Fanning told the packed room in The Ballroom about having to speak in front of a crowd after she lost Above and Beyond.

The Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance describes its Volunteer of the Year as "a volunteer who has shown the most extraordinary dedication and commitment to the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance and its mission."

"When I decide to commit myself to something, I go ahead and dive right in," Fanning said.

Fanning, the chair of the Alliance's communication committee, likes dedicated herself to the Alliance because she said it supports both small and large business with great networking.

"It helps this community grow and prosper," she said.

Erik Hanson, the Alliance's incoming board chair, said Fanning has taken the communications committee to a "brand new level" and also noted she just "has the best smile and personality."

Among the other winners was Brian Garnant, the program management and event coordinator for the Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation. He moved to the area last October from Peoria, Illinois and immediately joined the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance to help him connect with his new community.

As the winner of the Rising Star award, that connection obviously worked.

"I didn't know anyone here," Garnant, who works with Kristie Teal to plan the foundation's major fundraisers.

"Boy, this is a great organization," he said of the Alliance. "It was fortunate that I plugged into them or I wouldn't have been able to learn about this community. It got me connected."

The winners were:

  • Above and Beyond: Nyda Bittmann Neville of TNB Consulting
  • Bull by the Horns: Chris Williams of Aginto
  • Rising Star: Brian Garnant, Florida Cancer Specialists Foundation
  • Best Rancher: Ashlyn McCarty, Buffalo Lodging
  • Ray of Sunshine: Yulia Kuzenko, Merrill Lynch Wealth Management
  • Networking Queen: Lori Abramson, LegalShield/IDShield
  • Networking King: Bruce Abramson, KW Commercial
  • Community Champion: Hugh Shields, Gold Coast Eagle Distributing
  • Young Professional of the Year: Danielle Visone, Empath Health
  • Volunteer of the Year: Julie Fanning, Benderson Development.

Join the Neighborhood! Our 100% local content helps strengthen our communities by delivering news and information that is relevant to our readers. Support independent local journalism by joining the Observer's new membership program — The Newsies — a group of like-minded community citizens, like you. Be a Newsie.

The Author: Jay Heater

Jay Heater is the managing editor of the East County Observer. Overall, he has been in the business more than 41 years, 26 spent at the Contra Costa Times in the San Francisco Bay area as a sportswriter covering college football and basketball, boxing and horse racing.

See All Articles by Jay

Related Stories

Advertisement