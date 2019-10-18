 Skip to main content
Maryna Khamutouskaya and Steve Witmer show what Meritage Homes has to offer at Savanna at Lakewood Ranch.

Lakewood Ranch Block Party & Club Day draws huge crowd

Maryna Khamutouskaya and Steve Witmer show what Meritage Homes has to offer at Savanna at Lakewood Ranch.

Lakewood Ranch's Madelyn Fouche, 7, plays with three hula hoops. She later added a fourth.

Lakewood Ranch's Madelyn Fouche, 7, plays with three hula hoops. She later added a fourth.

Four-year-old Patrick and 5-year-old Lucas Danielcak show off their face paint. Patrick chose the Joker because he's funny, and Lucas chose a skull because he likes skeletons.

Four-year-old Patrick and 5-year-old Lucas Danielcak show off their face paint. Patrick chose the Joker because he's funny, and Lucas chose a skull because he likes skeletons.

Trey and Heather Stewart love their new balloon creations and face paintings. Trey, 3, chose a Spider-Man balloon and face painting because it's his favorite superhero. Heather, 7, chose a rainbow tiger because it looked pretty.

Trey and Heather Stewart love their new balloon creations and face paintings. Trey, 3, chose a Spider-Man balloon and face painting because it's his favorite superhero. Heather, 7, chose a rainbow tiger because it looked pretty.

Cassidy David with Child Like Productions makes a Spider-Man balloon.

Cassidy David with Child Like Productions makes a Spider-Man balloon.

Michelle Tribbi and Cindy Leathwood with Lennar Homes encourage people to enter their raffle for golf passes. Leathwood said she enjoyed meeting and greeting people she hasn't seen in a while as well as new residents.

Michelle Tribbi and Cindy Leathwood with Lennar Homes encourage people to enter their raffle for golf passes. Leathwood said she enjoyed meeting and greeting people she hasn't seen in a while as well as new residents.

Bradenton's Alexander Greo, 6, surprises himself with his ability to extract a Jenga block from a tower.

Bradenton's Alexander Greo, 6, surprises himself with his ability to extract a Jenga block from a tower.

Jordan Augustyniak, with Horizan Insurance, plays a game of cornhole with her sister, Taylor.

Jordan Augustyniak, with Horizan Insurance, plays a game of cornhole with her sister, Taylor.

Parrish resident Darian Campbell, 9, carefully removes a block from the Jenga tower.

Parrish resident Darian Campbell, 9, carefully removes a block from the Jenga tower.

John Manrique and Jaime Godwin with Cresswind Lakewood Ranch talk about the Lakewood Ranch Block Party and Club Day as its their first time participating in the event.

John Manrique and Jaime Godwin with Cresswind Lakewood Ranch talk about the Lakewood Ranch Block Party and Club Day as its their first time participating in the event.

Steve Witmer, with Meritage Homes, talks to Christopher Comeau and Don Mihalik, with Cresswind Lakewood Ranch during the kickoff of Lakewood Ranch's Tour of Homes.

Steve Witmer, with Meritage Homes, talks to Christopher Comeau and Don Mihalik, with Cresswind Lakewood Ranch during the kickoff of Lakewood Ranch's Tour of Homes.

Christi Womack Villalobos, current president of the Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch, sets up a Jenga tower with Ken Kaplan, a past president of the club.

Christi Womack Villalobos, current president of the Rotary Club of Lakewood Ranch, sets up a Jenga tower with Ken Kaplan, a past president of the club.

Carlos and Carmen Lebron, of Lakewood Ranch, enjoy the food and entertainment offered at the annual Lakewood Ranch Block Party and Club Day.

Carlos and Carmen Lebron, of Lakewood Ranch, enjoy the food and entertainment offered at the annual Lakewood Ranch Block Party and Club Day.

Virginia Craig, head of the awards committee for the Lakewood Ranch Garden Club, talks about the club with Lakewood Ranch resident Barry Lipsitz.

Virginia Craig, head of the awards committee for the Lakewood Ranch Garden Club, talks about the club with Lakewood Ranch resident Barry Lipsitz.

The annual event kicks off the Lakewood Ranch Tour of Homes.
by: Liz Ramos Staff Writer

Kolter Homes had the perfect opportunity to showcase its new community, Cresswind Lakewood Ranch, during the annual Lakewood Ranch Block Party and Club Day. 

Cresswind Lakewood Ranch opened Oct. 18, the same day as the block party and club day, and had a table at the event to showcase its 19 floor plans. 

"It's been really great," said Christopher Comeau, a new home consultant for Cresswind Lakewood Ranch. "(The event) has been really helpful in getting the word out about our new community."

Twenty-five Lakewood Ranch builders, 40 business members of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance and 25 organizations with Lakewood Ranch Community Activities joined to kick off Lakewood Ranch's Tour of Homes, which is an opportunity to meet with community specialists, tour model homes, attend special events and experience life in Lakewood Ranch.

"It's all about community," said Dan Sidler, director of communications and marketing for the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance. "We're celebrating Lakewood Ranch."

As it sprinkled rain throughout the evening, hundreds of people came out for food, face painting, dancing and learning what Lakewood Ranch has to offer.

"It speaks to the sense of community in Lakewood Ranch," Sidler said. "People want to be out here. They want to learn about the opportunities available to them from the businesses to the social clubs to new home opportunities and how they can get involved."

