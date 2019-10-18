Kolter Homes had the perfect opportunity to showcase its new community, Cresswind Lakewood Ranch, during the annual Lakewood Ranch Block Party and Club Day.

Cresswind Lakewood Ranch opened Oct. 18, the same day as the block party and club day, and had a table at the event to showcase its 19 floor plans.

"It's been really great," said Christopher Comeau, a new home consultant for Cresswind Lakewood Ranch. "(The event) has been really helpful in getting the word out about our new community."

Twenty-five Lakewood Ranch builders, 40 business members of the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance and 25 organizations with Lakewood Ranch Community Activities joined to kick off Lakewood Ranch's Tour of Homes, which is an opportunity to meet with community specialists, tour model homes, attend special events and experience life in Lakewood Ranch.

"It's all about community," said Dan Sidler, director of communications and marketing for the Lakewood Ranch Business Alliance. "We're celebrating Lakewood Ranch."

As it sprinkled rain throughout the evening, hundreds of people came out for food, face painting, dancing and learning what Lakewood Ranch has to offer.

"It speaks to the sense of community in Lakewood Ranch," Sidler said. "People want to be out here. They want to learn about the opportunities available to them from the businesses to the social clubs to new home opportunities and how they can get involved."