Wesley Haney and his daughter, Audrey, enjoy Braden River Elementary's "Fall-ing into Literacy."

Lakewood Ranch-area school puts spotlight on reading

Wesley Haney and his daughter, Audrey, enjoy Braden River Elementary's "Fall-ing into Literacy."

Braden River Elementary third-graders Dylan Meeks and Jonathan Lopez put the spotlight on reading.

Braden River Elementary third-graders Dylan Meeks and Jonathan Lopez put the spotlight on reading.

Kindergarten student Mikenna Yermak looks for a good book.

Kindergarten student Mikenna Yermak looks for a good book.

Braden River Elementary fourth-graders Jessica Mowrey and Isabella Juliano have worn matching robes to events since they were in kindergarten.

Braden River Elementary fourth-graders Jessica Mowrey and Isabella Juliano have worn the same robes to events since they were in kindergarten.

Braden River Elementary School first grade teacher Alison Bertsch and Principal Hayley Rio get into character during a read aloud with students.

Braden River Elementary School first grade teacher Alison Bertsch and Principal Hayley Rio get into character during a read aloud.

Braden River Elementary second-grader Miranda McRee and her mom, Amanda McRee, select books.

Braden River Elementary second-grader Miranda McRee and her mom, Amanda McRee, select books.

James Curran and his daughter, Ella, check out the huge selection of books.

James Curran and his daughter, Ella, check out the huge selection of books.

Corbin Durfee, 2, practices for when he is a student at Braden River Elementary.

Corbin Durfee, 2, practices for when he is a student at Braden River Elementary.

Braden River Elementary teacher Nancy King wears a costume to match her favorite book, "If You Give a Dog a Doughnut."

Braden River Elementary teacher Nancy King wears a costume to match her favorite book, "If You Give a Dog a Donut."

Braden River Elementary fifth-grader Izabella DeToma takes part in the "I Spy Challenge."

Braden River Elementary fifth-grader Izabella DeToma takes part in the "I Spy Challenge."

Braden River Elementary School's 'Fall-ing into Literacy' night had many activities for students and their parents, including the 'I Spy Challenge' table that was covered with trinkets.

Braden River Elementary School's 'Fall-ing into Literacy' night had many activities for students and their parents, including the "I Spy Challenge" table that was covered with trinkets.

Braden River Elementary first-grader Raeden Godbolt plays a word search game.

Braden River Elementary first-grader Raeden Godbolt plays a word search game.

Braden River Elementary Principal Hayley Rio sports a duck suit for her read aloud with students.

Braden River Elementary Principal Hayley Rio sports a duck suit for her read aloud with students.

Braden River Elementary puts focus on literacy during fun event.
by: Berkley Mason Staff Writer

Braden River Elementary third-grader Dylan Meeks didn't mind putting all his focus on one word during a reading lesson.

During the school's "Fall-ing into Literacy" event Nov. 8, Meeks was in a dark room with a book, and a flashlight.

"It's different reading when you are in a dark room," Meeks said. "When I use the flashlight, I see all of the light on one word. I don't read that much in the dark, so it was kind of cool."

The event for parents and students included pizza, word games and stations with various activities.

