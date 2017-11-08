Braden River Elementary third-grader Dylan Meeks didn't mind putting all his focus on one word during a reading lesson.

During the school's "Fall-ing into Literacy" event Nov. 8, Meeks was in a dark room with a book, and a flashlight.

"It's different reading when you are in a dark room," Meeks said. "When I use the flashlight, I see all of the light on one word. I don't read that much in the dark, so it was kind of cool."

The event for parents and students included pizza, word games and stations with various activities.