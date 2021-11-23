 Skip to main content
Lakewood Ranch residents Carl Backman, Penny Robinson, Alice Baumann, Clare Barone and Dave Barone used Monday night's jam session to get ready for the holiday season.

Lakewood Ranch area musicians tune up for holiday performances

Lakewood Ranch residents Carl Backman, Penny Robinson, Alice Baumann, Clare Barone and Dave Barone used Monday night's jam session to get ready for the holiday season.

Alice Baumann and Dave Barone get their ukuleles in tune before playing a Christmas song.

Alice Baumann and Dave Barone get their ukuleles in tune before playing a Christmas song.

Clare Baron gets into the spirit by playing the bells during Rudoph the Red Nosed Reindeer.

Clare Baron gets into the spirit by playing the bells during Rudoph the Red Nosed Reindeer.

Clare and Dave Barone play Silent Night together.

Clare and Dave Barone play Silent Night together.

Penny Robinson and Clare Barone study musical notes between songs during a Nov. 22 jam session at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall.

Penny Robinson and Clare Barone study musical notes between songs during a Nov. 22 jam session at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall.

Carl Backman strums his ukulele and sings Mele Kalikimaka.

Carl Backman strums his ukulele and sings Mele Kalikimaka.

Alice Baumann, Dave Barone and Carl Backman get musical notes ready to play Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.

Alice Baumann, Dave Barone and Carl Backman get musical notes ready to play Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.

Dave Barone plays a guitar solo during Monday night's jam session at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall.

Dave Barone plays a guitar solo during Monday night's jam session at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall.

Alice Baumann plays both the ukulele and a kazoo to Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.

Alice Baumann plays both the ukulele and a kazoo to Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer.

Penny Gibson plays a few notes on her ukulele.

Penny Gibson plays a few notes on her ukulele.

Alice Baumann and Clare Barone share a laugh and jokingly play a couple of instruments.

Alice Baumann and Clare Barone share a laugh and jokingly play a couple of instruments.

A group of local musicians were in perfect harmony during a Nov. 22 jam session at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall.

A group of local musicians were in perfect harmony during a Nov. 22 jam session at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall.

A group of musicians gathered for their monthly jam session at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall.
by: Scott Lockwood Staff Writer

For the last three years, local musicians have been getting together for a monthly jam session at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall.

Despite missing a few regulars due to illnesses and other commitments, the group still played Nov. 20 with an important reason for the session — to get ready for the holiday season and various performances around the area. Those include playing at the annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Main Street in Lakewood Ranch on Dec. 3 at 5:50 p.m. 

The musicians played all of the classical Christmas tunes, including Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, the 12 Days of Christmas and more. Guitars, bells, shakers and even a kazoo were among the instruments being played.

With four ukulele players in attendance, it was fitting for the group to strum out a perfect rendition of the Hawaiian favorite Mele Kalikimaka. 

Lakewood Ranch resident Dave Barone brought both his guitar and ukulele. He said the jam sessions give the players a chance to get ready for shows they'll play in various senior living facilities and libraries throughout the season. 

"Some of the people in the senior living facilities are ambulatory and can drive, but some can not and so we bring the music to the ones that can't get out," Barone said. "We've just come together to play and do this for the community."

 

