Lakewood Ranch area musicians tune up for holiday performances

For the last three years, local musicians have been getting together for a monthly jam session at Lakewood Ranch Town Hall.

Despite missing a few regulars due to illnesses and other commitments, the group still played Nov. 20 with an important reason for the session — to get ready for the holiday season and various performances around the area. Those include playing at the annual Christmas Tree lighting ceremony on Main Street in Lakewood Ranch on Dec. 3 at 5:50 p.m.

The musicians played all of the classical Christmas tunes, including Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer, the 12 Days of Christmas and more. Guitars, bells, shakers and even a kazoo were among the instruments being played.

With four ukulele players in attendance, it was fitting for the group to strum out a perfect rendition of the Hawaiian favorite Mele Kalikimaka.

Lakewood Ranch resident Dave Barone brought both his guitar and ukulele. He said the jam sessions give the players a chance to get ready for shows they'll play in various senior living facilities and libraries throughout the season.

"Some of the people in the senior living facilities are ambulatory and can drive, but some can not and so we bring the music to the ones that can't get out," Barone said. "We've just come together to play and do this for the community."