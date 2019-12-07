 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Jill Raleigh gets a ticket from Kathleen Shanley.

Kiwanis Lawn Party brings community together for good food and a good cause

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Jill Raleigh gets a ticket from Kathleen Shanley.

Buy this Photo
Katie Moulton and John Lamont

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Katie Moulton and John Lamont

Buy this Photo
Karen and Marc Fors

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Karen and Marc Fors

Buy this Photo
Hector Torres and Bill Bartlett from Dry Dock Waterfront Grill

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Hector Torres and Bill Bartlett from Dry Dock Waterfront Grill

Buy this Photo
Scott and Stacey Stuart with Tatiana Dejongh

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Scott and Stacey Stuart with Tatiana Dejongh

Buy this Photo
Joe and Lisa Adamaitis with Linda Chambers and Doug Withers

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Joe and Lisa Adamaitis with Linda Chambers and Doug Withers

Buy this Photo
Paul Kauffmann

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Roger and Max Pettingell

Buy this Photo
Holly Parker and Howard Hampton

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Holly Parker and Howard Hampton

Buy this Photo
Secur-All guests snack on the many dishes available.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Secur-All guests snack on the many dishes available.

Buy this Photo
Paul Kauffman pours rose for guests.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Paul Kauffman pours rose for guests.

Buy this Photo
Katy and Susan Kopstad at Sea Breeze Coffee and Tea

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Katy and Susan Kopstad at Sea Breeze Coffee and Tea

Buy this Photo
June Hessel and Sandy Endres

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

June Hessel and Sandy Endres

Buy this Photo
Carling Bassett Seguso, Sue and Terri Klauber and Katie Moulton

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Carling Bassett Seguso, Sue and Terri Klauber and Katie Moulton

Buy this Photo
Tony Caggiano and Bonnie Roesch from Charlie the Butcher

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Tony Caggiano and Bonnie Roesch from Charlie the Butcher

Buy this Photo
Jack and Nancy Rozance

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Jack and Nancy Rozance

Buy this Photo
Rob Ball, Trish Gough and Erica Gutierrez from Blue Dolphin Cafe

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Rob Ball, Trish Gough and Erica Gutierrez from Blue Dolphin Cafe

Buy this Photo
Sue Ball and Allie Harris

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Sue Ball and Allie Harris

Buy this Photo
Kiwanis members went around selling raffle tickets while live music played.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Kiwanis members went around selling raffle tickets while live music played.

Buy this Photo
Gail Gilvey sells raffle tickets.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Gail Gilvey sells raffle tickets.

Buy this Photo
Tara and Jason McClean

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Tara and Jason McClean

Buy this Photo
Mattison Jones at Anna Maria Oyster Bar

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Mattison Jones at Anna Maria Oyster Bar

Buy this Photo
Plates from Harry's Continental Kitchens.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Plates from Harry's Continental Kitchens.

Buy this Photo
Joe Pussell and Jessica Stevens from Harry's Continental Kitchens

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Joe Pussell and Jessica Stevens from Harry's Continental Kitchens

Buy this Photo
Chris Sachs and Susan Golden

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Chris Sachs and Susan Golden

Buy this Photo
The Klauber family and friends. Carling Bassett Seguso, Theadora Seguso, Michael Klauber, Terri Klauber, Katie Moulton, Gail and Jack Daniels, Graci and Dennis McGillycuddy

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

The Klauber family and friends. Carling Bassett Seguso, Theadora Seguso, Michael Klauber, Terri Klauber, Katie Moulton, Gail and Jack Daniels, Graci and Dennis McGillycuddy

Buy this Photo
John Monetti and Yesika Montenegro

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

John Monetti and Yesika Montenegro

Buy this Photo
Liz Mercer and Stephen Fancher

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Liz Mercer and Stephen Fancher

Buy this Photo
Phyllis Black

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Phyllis Black

Buy this Photo
Guests browse the silent auction items.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Guests browse the silent auction items.

Buy this Photo
Mallory Deblaw and Ian Parker

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Mallory Deblaw and Ian Parker

Buy this Photo
Asima Palmer, Traci Lederman and John Fleener

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Asima Palmer, Traci Lederman and John Fleener

Buy this Photo
Eddie and Pam Beauchamp

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Eddie and Pam Beauchamp

Buy this Photo
Jeff and Chris Johnson

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Jeff and Chris Johnson

Buy this Photo
Ellen Parker and Georgene Lytle

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Ellen Parker and Georgene Lytle

Buy this Photo
Chris Skinner and Rich Schoepfer

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Chris Skinner and Rich Schoepfer

Buy this Photo
Nancy and Steve Schewe

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Nancy and Steve Schewe

Buy this Photo
Sandra Smith and Maggie Plasencia

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Sandra Smith and Maggie Plasencia

Buy this Photo
Joe and Glenn Cassens

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Joe and Glenn Cassens

Buy this Photo
Liz Madzula and Kerry Broderick.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Liz Madzula and Kerry Broderick.

Buy this Photo
The Murf Klauber and Colony family and friends.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

The Murf Klauber and Colony family and friends.

Buy this Photo
Graci McGillycuddy thanks the crowd.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Graci McGillycuddy thanks the crowd.

Buy this Photo
The massive tent held hundreds of people.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

The massive tent held hundreds of people.

Buy this Photo
John and Karen Henry celebrate their win of the $20,000 raffle prize with Bill and Susanne Weber.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

John and Karen Henry celebrate their win of the $20,000 raffle prize with Bill and Susanne Weber.

Buy this Photo
John and Karen Henry celebrate their win of the $20,000 raffle prize with Bill and Susanne Weber.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

John and Karen Henry celebrate their win of the $20,000 raffle prize with Bill and Susanne Weber.

Buy this Photo
Karen and. John Henry with Graci McGillycuddy and Bill and Susanne Weber.

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Karen and. John Henry with Graci McGillycuddy and Bill and Susanne Weber.

Buy this Photo
Dennis and Graci McGillycuddy

Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019 |

Dennis and Graci McGillycuddy

Buy this Photo
Share
The much-anticipated Lawn Party featured culinary icons from the Sarasota and Longboat Key area.
by: Nat Kaemmerer Staff Writer

Restaurants at the Kiwanis Lawn Party on Longboat Key made sure no one left hungry. 

The Dec. 7 party at the Longboat Key Club's Harbourside ran from noon until 2 p.m., but even as the party was winding down, guests could still grab a bite from one of the 30-plus restaurants. 

Many were current or past Longboat Key restaurants, including the Lazy Lobster, Amore Restaurant, Blue Dolphin and Tyler's Gourmet Ice Cream. Sarasota eateries such as Appolonia Mediterranean Grill and out-of-town restaurants such as Buffalo, New York's Charlie the Butcher also fed the eager participants. A beer truck, winery representatives and high school volunteers from Cardinal Mooney who were in charge of the soda and water made sure everyone had something to wash their bites down. 

It wasn't all about the food, though it was rare to see someone who wasn't balancing a plate or three. The event also served to raise money for the All-Star Children Foundation, a local foster care organization building its first campus. The Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key traditionally put the money from the annual Lawn Party towards its scholarship fund but shifted gears this year. 

Silent auction items, raffle ticket funds and entrance fees all went towards All-Star's mission. The Lawn Party also served to honor the memory of Murf Klauber, the influential Longbaoter who owned the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort and passed away last year. Klauber's family and friends, including several of the restaurants surrounding the party, came together to remember the man and his contributions to the community. Many restaurants, including the Lazy Lobster and Michael's on East, re-created dishes that originated at the Colony. 

Related Stories

Advertisement