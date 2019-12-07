Kiwanis Lawn Party brings community together for good food and a good cause

Restaurants at the Kiwanis Lawn Party on Longboat Key made sure no one left hungry.

The Dec. 7 party at the Longboat Key Club's Harbourside ran from noon until 2 p.m., but even as the party was winding down, guests could still grab a bite from one of the 30-plus restaurants.

Many were current or past Longboat Key restaurants, including the Lazy Lobster, Amore Restaurant, Blue Dolphin and Tyler's Gourmet Ice Cream. Sarasota eateries such as Appolonia Mediterranean Grill and out-of-town restaurants such as Buffalo, New York's Charlie the Butcher also fed the eager participants. A beer truck, winery representatives and high school volunteers from Cardinal Mooney who were in charge of the soda and water made sure everyone had something to wash their bites down.

It wasn't all about the food, though it was rare to see someone who wasn't balancing a plate or three. The event also served to raise money for the All-Star Children Foundation, a local foster care organization building its first campus. The Kiwanis Club of Longboat Key traditionally put the money from the annual Lawn Party towards its scholarship fund but shifted gears this year.

Silent auction items, raffle ticket funds and entrance fees all went towards All-Star's mission. The Lawn Party also served to honor the memory of Murf Klauber, the influential Longbaoter who owned the Colony Beach & Tennis Resort and passed away last year. Klauber's family and friends, including several of the restaurants surrounding the party, came together to remember the man and his contributions to the community. Many restaurants, including the Lazy Lobster and Michael's on East, re-created dishes that originated at the Colony.