Key of Sea Chorus sang tunes from Broadway and movie musicals.

Key of Sea Chorus dedicates concert to memory of member

Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019 |

Key of Sea Chorus founders Judie Lutsky and Barcy Grauer

Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019 |

Members of the chorus can't help but smile as they perform.

Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019 |

Peg Daly, Eleanor Ficco and Fritz Johnson

Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019 |

Margaret Chirgwin, Lynda Menuez and Kathy Mosak

Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019 |

A chorus member belts out "Pennies from Heaven."

Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019 |

Murray Skurnick, Susie Murphy, Nancy Skurnick, Lynne Kaye, Peter McNelly, Alan Kaye and Barbara Bell all came out to support Karen Gelbart.

Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019 |

Sue Rinaldo, Carol Whitfield, Judie Lutsky and Judi Earnshaw

Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019 |

Members of the chorus perform "There's No Business Like Show Business."

Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019 |

Arthur Geller, Stu Peltz, and Carol and Terry Thorstenson

Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019 |

Director Carol Whitfield performs from behind the keyboard.

Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019 |

A member of the audience records the performance.

Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019 |

Barcy Grauer plays the tambourine during "Gonna Build a Mountain."

Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019 |

The annual concert at The Players Club drew more than 50 people.
by: Brynn Mechem Staff Writer

The Key of Sea Chorus gave its annual concert Thursday. 

However, there was one member missing. The group, which performs songs from Broadway and movie musicals, dedicated its concert to the memory of Lois Hauselman. 

The group started in 2001 as friends who like to sing together. However, soon after, it began performing in places such as retirement communities and of course, The Players Club. 

The concert marked the groups ninth performance in 2019. 

