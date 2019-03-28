Key of Sea Chorus dedicates concert to memory of member

The Key of Sea Chorus gave its annual concert Thursday.

However, there was one member missing. The group, which performs songs from Broadway and movie musicals, dedicated its concert to the memory of Lois Hauselman.

The group started in 2001 as friends who like to sing together. However, soon after, it began performing in places such as retirement communities and of course, The Players Club.

The concert marked the groups ninth performance in 2019.