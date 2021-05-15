 Skip to main content
Monica Van Buskirk, founder Karin Gustafson and Sarah Walcott-Febish

Karin's Causes sell artifacts and oddities at annual estate sale

Saturday, May 15, 2021

Monica Van Buskirk, founder Karin Gustafson and Sarah Walcott-Febish

The sale had plenty of carvings and statues.

Saturday, May 15, 2021

The sale had plenty of carvings and statues.

Several masks were on sale.

Saturday, May 15, 2021

Several masks were on sale.

All sorts of dolls and figurines were available.

Saturday, May 15, 2021

All sorts of dolls and figurines were available.

Easter items were on display.

Saturday, May 15, 2021

Easter items were on display.

Vintage horse and cowboy models were available.

Saturday, May 15, 2021

Vintage horse and cowboy models were available.

Classic teddy bears could be picked up.

Saturday, May 15, 2021

Classic teddy bears could be picked up.

Guests spent plenty of time looking at jewelry.

Saturday, May 15, 2021

Guests spent plenty of time looking at jewelry.

The sale had a number of vintage items.

Saturday, May 15, 2021

The sale had a number of vintage items.

Glass items were popular during the sale.

Saturday, May 15, 2021

Glass items were popular during the sale.

The sale runs through May 15.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The  Karin's Causes organization put on its annual estate sale at the Women's Resource Center from May 13 to 15.

This year's event had plenty of interesting jewelry, artwork, artifacts and other interesting items on sale to benefit the Animal Rescue Coalition, the New College Foundation’s scholarship fund, and Women’s Resource Center. Guests perused the various items — which were found by Karin Gustafson and a volunteer year over the course of the year — and picked out their favorite pieces to take home. The 2021 event was in honor of longtime volunteers Larry and Nola Hietbrink.

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

See All Articles by Harry

