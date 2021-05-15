Karin's Causes sell artifacts and oddities at annual estate sale

The Karin's Causes organization put on its annual estate sale at the Women's Resource Center from May 13 to 15.

This year's event had plenty of interesting jewelry, artwork, artifacts and other interesting items on sale to benefit the Animal Rescue Coalition, the New College Foundation’s scholarship fund, and Women’s Resource Center. Guests perused the various items — which were found by Karin Gustafson and a volunteer year over the course of the year — and picked out their favorite pieces to take home. The 2021 event was in honor of longtime volunteers Larry and Nola Hietbrink.