Junior League puts on fundraiser at Big Cat Habitat

The Junior League of Sarasota took a walk on the wild side with its Jungle Jamboree event at Big Cat Habitat on Jan. 29.

The fifth annual fundraiser had dozens of families dressing up as warm as they could to enjoy the outdoor activities. The Jungle Jamboree benefits the nonprofit's community programs for young women.

Children played with the petting zoo's goats, had their faces painted and even were able to safely feed the habitat's bears through a fence. The Embracing Our Differences nonprofit had staff reading stories to kids in a warmer indoor space while other families took photos with lemurs and wallabies.