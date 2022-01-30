 Skip to main content
Luke Adler feeds a bear.

Junior League puts on fundraiser at Big Cat Habitat

Isabel, Isabella and Joseph Iglesias pick out their treats.

Eloise and Alex Chau pet a wallaby.

Big Cat Habitat had plenty of goats.

Lynn Bates and event chairwoman Jamie Jalwan

Danica Wolcott, Sloan Rosenberg and Sage Rosenberg pet the goats.

Big Cat Habitat had plenty of goats.

Tesla Jones-Santero pets a wallaby.

Dylan Gates, Eloise Friedman and Elle Zukas had their faces painted.

Luna, Savannah and Violet Holds

Embracing Our Difference's Ben Jewell-Plocher reads stories to Kyle and Tyler Jalwan

Reese, Claire and Melissa Douberly

The organization held its 5th annual Jungle Jamboree on Jan. 29.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Junior League of Sarasota took a walk on the wild side with its Jungle Jamboree event at Big Cat Habitat on Jan. 29.

The fifth annual fundraiser had dozens of families dressing up as warm as they could to enjoy the outdoor activities. The Jungle Jamboree benefits the nonprofit's community programs for young women.

Children played with the petting zoo's goats, had their faces painted and even were able to safely feed the habitat's bears through a fence. The Embracing Our Differences nonprofit had staff reading stories to kids in a warmer indoor space while other families took photos with lemurs and wallabies. 

