Jewish Family & Children's Service of the Suncoast throws volunteer appreciation celebration

Jewish Family & Children's Service of the Suncoast put on a spirited volunteer appreciation celebration at its Fruitville Campus on Oct. 22.

The nonprofit typically hosts an indoor celebration but transitioned to a drive-in event for its many volunteers this year. Masked JFCS staff handed out gift bags and prizes to their many volunteers, including special gifts for the Volunteer of the Year winners. Pizza was provided for attendees who were hungry for a slice.