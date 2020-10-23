 Skip to main content
Jose Guerro held up a sign for oncoming drivers.

Jewish Family & Children's Service of the Suncoast throws volunteer appreciation celebration

Michael Goldman expressed his gratitude.

Volunteers were given gift boxes at the start of the line.

Volunteers of the Year received special awards.

Interim President/CEO Arthur Lerman personally thanked parked volunteers.

Katie Bucek passed out pizza and waters to volunteers.

Tom Ricci, Jose Rosado, Danni Bleil, Tom Baril and Hayden Kolek served up pizza as part of Polpo Pizza Co.

Kathie Roberts and Johanna Gustafsson had some fun accessories.

Karen Pharo and David Shapiro were at the start of the line.

The Oct. 22 event had a JFCS giving gifts to volunteers driving through.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

Jewish Family & Children's Service of the Suncoast put on a spirited volunteer appreciation celebration at its Fruitville Campus on Oct. 22.

The nonprofit typically hosts an indoor celebration but transitioned to a drive-in event for its many volunteers this year.  Masked JFCS staff handed out gift bags and prizes to their many volunteers, including special gifts for the Volunteer of the Year winners. Pizza was provided for attendees who were hungry for a slice. 

The Author: Harry Sayer

Harry Sayer is the Black Tie Reporter for the Observer. He is a graduate of the University of Central Florida and previously worked the Black Tie beat for the Observer newspaper in Winter Park and Maitland. You can catch him at one of Sarasota's fundraisers and shindigs. 

