It's time to embrace our differences in Sarasota

"An open heart and an open mind will open countless doors," is the quote Adam Ratner wrote for 2019 Embracing Our Differences.

He and other quoters and artists were featured at the reception at Ringling College on Feb. 12. The artists and quoters were invited to celebrate their work, which will be on display from Jan. 19 to March 15 in Bayfront Park.

Anna Wright, a student at Johnson Middle School in Bradenton, received the Best-in-Show Student. Seth Morano, a student at Booker High School, won Best-in-Show inspirational quote. The Best in Show Adult artwork went to Anna Zigel of Ukraine.