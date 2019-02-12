 Skip to main content
All of the Embracing Our Differences submissions were displayed on the walls.

It's time to embrace our differences in Sarasota

Joan Tracey, Ken Tracey, Lily Jarvis and Kristi Jarvis

Anthony Losada, Jeannie Mendez and Clara Kaiser

Tatiana Gaskin and Kaley Rio

Zoey Malkovich

Joanna Fox, Larry Thompson and Jackie Blue

Deborah Markley and David Jones

Isabel Norton and Linda Poteat-Brown

Tobi Schneider and Steve Nellmeister

Cindy Cingone and Kathryn De Young

Irene Nicola and Christopher Nicola

Diane Bensen takes a look at the art on the wall.

Adam Ratner

Brynne-Lei Radcliffe

A cheese pastry from the French table was one of many different ethnic foods at the reception.

The Artist and Quoters Reception for Embracing our Differences was held at Ringling College.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

"An open heart and an open mind will open countless doors," is the quote Adam Ratner wrote for 2019 Embracing Our Differences.

He and other quoters and artists were featured at the reception at Ringling College on Feb. 12. The artists and quoters were invited to celebrate their work, which will be on display from Jan. 19 to March 15 in Bayfront Park.

Anna Wright, a student at Johnson Middle School in Bradenton, received the Best-in-Show Student. Seth Morano, a student at Booker High School, won Best-in-Show inspirational quote. The Best in Show Adult artwork went to Anna Zigel of Ukraine.

