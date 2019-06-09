 Skip to main content
Sarasota Crew Women's Lightweight 8+ members Lucy LaCivita, Lizzie Jendrysik, Chyara Kruger, Eva Harris, Eiley Maginness, Cecelia Plass, Juliette Schumacher and Isabella Gomez and coxswain Graycen Arias (being held) celebrate.

In Sarasota, eight's great

Newport Aquatic Center's Adam McDonald (top) shows the thrill of a national title in the men's 8+ lightweight class while Sarasota's Joshua Wang collapses after a fast-closing second-place finish.

Canisius (Buffalo) rower Charles Korn won't be told to sit down in the boat after his men's lightweight 4+ team won the national title.

Sarasota 8+ lightweight members (back row) Logan Brown, Will Young, Camille Edwards, Dylan Fagiani, Kaden Bowles and (front) Sam Napoliello, Chris Wolf, Josh Wang and Troy Riesenberger were second.

Sarasota 8+ members (back row) Ken Hutchinson, Arlie Haire, Bennett Russell, Maron Bayer, Owen Corr and coach Caitlynn Crouch and (front) Malakai Leon, Alexander DeGrado, Julian Wilberding and Harry Schofield were second.

Sarasota Crew's Julian Wilberding and Alexander DeGrado catch their breath after a second-place finish in men's 8+.

Saraosta Crew's Malakai Leon salutes the crowd after a runner-up finish in the men's 8+ final.

The Sarasota Crew Men's Lightweight 8+ team was spent after a second-place finish.

Marin (California) coxswain Lily Wieland celebrates after her team edged Sarasota for second place in the Women's 8+ lightweight class.

Sarasota Crew Men's 8+ Lightweight team members Logan Brown and William Young embrace after a second-place finish.

The Sarasota Crew Women's 8+ Lightweight team celebrates after a third-place finish.

Hundreds of oars awaited the rowers at Nathan Benderson Park.

The Sarasota Men's Lightweight 8-plus team is spent after a second-place finish.

The Sarasota Crew Men's Lightweight 8+ team rallies late in its final event.

Hundreds of boats took stage at Nathan Benderson Park.

Sarasota Scullers coxswain Shannon Chan has quite a different responsibility in her Women's 4+ C Final on June 8.

Sarasota Scullers Winnie Lu, Julia Stone, Ella Gerdes and Savannah Stewart compete in the Women's 4+ C Finals June 8.

The Sarasota Crew's Lauren Andrews (top) and Elise Dean bring their boat home after finishing second in the Women's 2x finals June 8.

Elise Dean and Lauren Andrews compete for the Sarasota Crew June 8 in the Women's 2x C final.

Nathan Benderson Park hosts the USRowing National Championships.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

While the Sarasota Crew didn't take a national title away from the USRowing Youth National Championships June 6-9 at Nathan Benderson Park, the team continued to prove it belongs with the elite programs in the nation.

The Crew landed three teams in Sunday's finals round and picked up three medals.

The Men's Lightweight 8+ team and the Men's 8+ team both earned silver medals while the Women's 8+ Lightweight team won the bronze.

All three teams return many of their rowers and should be an even greater factor next year.

"I trust the guys will pull better next year," said Arlie Haire, who moves to college rowing next season after rowing for the Men's 8+ team. "We had five different guys this season and we've really only been rowing together two months."

Owen Corr, who will return to the Men's 8+ team, said it was disappointing since Sarasota won the national title in the class last year. "It's obviously disappointing, but I'm proud of my boat," he said.

Alexander Degrado also returns. "It was a little hard, but we gave everything we had," he said. "I expect us to bring home the trophy next year."

The Sarasota Crew's Women's 8+ Lightweight team had its best finish ever.

"We were really happy because we've been working hard, said Isabella Gomez. "Hopefully we can come back stronger."

 

