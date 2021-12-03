Iconic 1950s ZigZag House for sale in Lido Shores

An iconic home with an unusual nickname and heritage steeped in local architectural history is now on the market with an asking price of $3 million.

The Sarasota School? Not a learning institution, but rather a style, the Sarasota School of Architecture is a series of design influences from around the mid-1940s to around the mid-1960s. It is characterized by open floor plans, large windows to facilitate natural light and ventilation, and geometric designs. Ralph Twitchell is credited with developing the style that also influenced the designs of such Sarasota-area landmarks as Sarasota High School, Riverview High School, the Umbrella House, and the Siesta Key beach pavilion. The Sarasota Architectural Foundation was created in 2003 to increase public education about the "Sarasota School"

The “ZigZag House,’’ which refers to its distinctive roofline was built in 1959 and underwent extensive renovations to bring back authentic features and modern upgrades, is listed by Lisa Rooks of Premier Sotheby’s International Realty’s downtown Sarasota office.

The property, at 1332 Westway Drive, is in Lido Shores, not far from St. Armands Circle and Longboat Key. Just down the street on Westway Drive is the Umbrella House, another restored example of the design influences seen in the ZigZag House.

Designed by Ralph and Tollyn Twitchell during the area’s iconic mid-century modern movement, the home’s Sarasota School of Architecture style sets it apart from even other buildings designed to the same calling.

The focal point is its sawtooth roofline, built to resemble contemporary warehouse designs.

After undergoing a series of renovations over the years, Seibert Architects undertook a project to return the home to its original open living plan.

Seibert’s work was recognized nationally in 2020 by the American Institute of Architects and American Registered Architects.

“This architectural masterpiece is a true work of art showcasing timeless charm and modern efficiency,’’ Rooks said in a prepared statement. “The discerning buyer will appreciate its historical significance, contemporary appointments and desirable location just moments from St. Armands and downtown Sarasota.”

The interior of the home is appointed with polished concrete floors and walls of windows.

The home offers four bedrooms that border an interior lanai space.

According to county tax records, Thomas R. Conklin purchased the property in 2004 for $1.075 million.