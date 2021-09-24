 Skip to main content
Executive Director Anna Gonce, John Raleigh, Teresa Jones, Jen Steube and Rebecca Gustafson cut the ribbon.

Humane Society celebrates grand opening

Austin York and Anthony Herzog play with Lance the dog.

Commissioner Jen Ahearn-Koch pets Sparrow the dog.

Vincent Billi, Vickie Grosvenor and Lynn Billi

Captain Bryan Ivings and Sarasota Sheriff Kurt Hoffman

The event's outdoor portion concluded with a ribbon cutting.

Cooper the dog enjoys the day.

Executive Director Anna Gonce and board president Teresa Jones

Board member Janet Boyden emcees the event.

Board president Teresa Jones reflected on the years of work.

Mayor Hagen Brody emphasizes the importance of dog parks in the city.

Choo Choo the dog prepares for a big crowd.

Sheriff Kurt Hoffman speaks to the crowd.

Executive Director Anna Gonce tells the crowd that the real work helping animals in the community has begun.

Harry the dog rests for a moment.

Ann Harrison plays with a sleepy Preston the puppy.

Eventgoers fill into the new facility to.

The animal group celebrated the end of a long road of development with a ribbon cutting on Sept. 24.
by: Harry Sayer Staff Writer

The Humane Society has had a trying few years. The group's old adoption building had fallen into a poor state and eventually had to be demolished in 2020.  Staff meanwhile crowded their operations into the adjacent education center while a new building was completed.

They're in a better place now. After two years of demolition, construction, and patience, staff celebrated the grand opening of its new facility with community members and supporters on Sept, 24.

"We've weathered demolition, renovation, construction, COVID, closures, hurricanes … but we made it," said board president Teresa Jones. "We're stronger, braver and saving more animals than ever."

Executive Director Anna Gonce spoke to the audience about the importance of the new center. Guests also heard from Mayor Hagen Brody and others.The 37,513 square-foot facility now includes a number of areas and amenities including play rooms for cats, training spaces, a reflection garden, and   more. 

The grand opening comes at the end of an $8.5 million expansion and renovation project, which opened to staff in early January but is now open and available in a greater capacity for the public. The new space allows staff to take in close to 1,000 more animals each year, bringing the total closer to 2,700.  On a more immediate note, the shelter now has a more equipped medical center that allows the medical staff to treat animals faster and more efficiently. 

Those new features have come in handy recently — HSSC staff said they were able to use the larger facility to take in more animals from shelters damaged by Hurricane Ida. 

The event concluded with a ribbon cutting and staff providing tours into the new center for the public. 

 

