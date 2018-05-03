 Skip to main content
Rod Rawlings opens the show as Mark Twain.

"Huck Finn" opens at James L. Patton Park in Lakewood Ranch

Thursday, May. 3, 2018 |

Casey Berkery, as Huck Finn, paddles to the shore with sound man Josh Linderman, who was recruited because The Players discovered at the last minute that Berkery had never been in a canoe.

Ricky Bizzaro played Tom Sawyer and Casey Berkery was Huck Finn.

Director Sara Logan gets ready for the start of Huck Finn with Players Artistic Director Jeffery Kin.

Lynn Wolf and Mark Wolfgram of Lakewood Ranch spread out a blanket on the grass to watch the show.

Gayle Foster as Widow Douglas and Derek Dutcher, who played a dual role as Boatman and Doc, relax before the start of the show.

The crowd looked out from the pavilion at the new James L. Patton Park.

James L. Patton Park hosted Huck Finn as the official opening to the park.

Miranda Becker was Banjo in Huck Finn.

Barry Look, as Pa Finn and Silas, Jean Paul Monde as Jim, and Julie Look as Miss Watson and Sally, perform on opening night of the three-night run.

The Players Centre for Performing Arts presented Huck Finn as part of the Theatre in the Field series in Lakewood Ranch.

Casey Berkery played the lead role of Huck Finn.

Seats available for final two shows Friday and Saturday at 6 p.m.
by: Jay Heater Managing Editor

Jeffery Kin, the Players Centre for Performing Arts artistic director, admitted that producing outdoor theater can present some odd challenges.

And, yet, Kin was excited about "Huck Finn," which opened a three-day run on Thursday at the new James L. Patton Park at 5725 White Eagle Boulevard in Lakewood Ranch.

"We were looking for venues and Monaca (Onstad) show us this one," Kin said. "The picket fence, the beautiful lake ... it is wonderful here."

Onstad, the director of community relations for Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, decided to feature "Huck Finn" to mark the opening of James L. Patton Park.

An intimate crowd of about 50 watched the production from the pavilion looking out toward the stage, which was lakeside.

"Huck Finn" continues Friday (May 4) and Saturday (May 5) at 6 p.m. both days. Tickets are available for both shows at $25 for covered seating and $15 for lawn seats. Those who sit on the lawn are urged to bring a blanket.

 

