"Huck Finn" opens at James L. Patton Park in Lakewood Ranch

Jeffery Kin, the Players Centre for Performing Arts artistic director, admitted that producing outdoor theater can present some odd challenges.

And, yet, Kin was excited about "Huck Finn," which opened a three-day run on Thursday at the new James L. Patton Park at 5725 White Eagle Boulevard in Lakewood Ranch.

"We were looking for venues and Monaca (Onstad) show us this one," Kin said. "The picket fence, the beautiful lake ... it is wonderful here."

Onstad, the director of community relations for Schroeder-Manatee Ranch, decided to feature "Huck Finn" to mark the opening of James L. Patton Park.

An intimate crowd of about 50 watched the production from the pavilion looking out toward the stage, which was lakeside.

"Huck Finn" continues Friday (May 4) and Saturday (May 5) at 6 p.m. both days. Tickets are available for both shows at $25 for covered seating and $15 for lawn seats. Those who sit on the lawn are urged to bring a blanket.