Joel Morganroth, trustee, and Gail Morganroth, of Sarasota, sold the home at 3251 Higel Ave. to David Vincent Lopez and Shana Marie Lopez, of Argyle, Texas, for $5,775,000. Built in 1997, it has three bedrooms, four-and-a-half baths, a pool and 2,880 square feet of living area. It sold for $2.5 million in 2012.

SARASOTA

Sapphire Shores

Jeffrey and Nikki Sedacca, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5021 Brywill Circle to Craig Emden and Alysa McDaniel, trustees, of Bethesda, Maryland, for $2,675,000. Built in 1924, it has five bedrooms, five-and-a-half baths, a pool and 5,054 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.45 million in 2015.

Top sales around the area SARASOTA: $4.4 million The Tower Residences Anthony and Barbara Franke, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 1505 condominium at 35 Watergate Drive to Melvin Hall and Leda McIntyre Hall, of Sarasota, for $4.4 million. Built in 2003, it has four bedrooms, four baths and 3,659 square feet of living area. It sold for $2,525,000 in 2011. PALMER RANCH: $950,000 Hammock Preserve Larry and Patricia Dotson, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5701 Bay Pine Way to Craig and Katherine Clabaugh, of Sarasota, for $950,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,489 square feet of living area. It sold for $560,700 in 2020. OSPREY: $1.39 million Oaks Asanka and Marion Weerasuriya, of Osprey, sold their home at 55 Osprey Point Drive to Neel and Visaka Bhandari, of Sarasota, for $1.39 million. Built in 1988, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 3,339 square feet of living area. It sold for $580,000 in 2021. NOKOMIS: $412,000 Lychee Road Billy and Barbara Ives, of Moultrie, Georgia, sold their home at 241 Lychee Road to Christopher and Melissa Sundberg, of Nokomis, for $412,500. Built in 1960, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,386 square feet of living area. It sold for $108,000 in 1992.

Ladue Lane

Pamela Ann Palmer, trustee, of Osprey, sold the home at 1409 Ladue Lane to John Kevin Hartley and Lee Ann Hartley, of Sarasota, for $1.85 million. Built in 1967, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,703 square feet of living area.

Monticello

Castleco LLC sold the home at 2112 Montclair Drive to Nadia Urato, of Wayland, Massachusetts, for $1.8. million. Built in 1960, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,811 square feet of living area. It sold for $950,000 in 2021.

Westbrook

J. Coz Cozzi and Hera Konstantinou, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1331 Quail Drive to Chris Fisher and Blair Moritz, of Sarasota, for $1.6 million. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,437 square feet of living area.

Worrington Street

Michael Moustoukas and Caitlin Harris Moustoukas, of Sarasota, sold their home at Worrington St. to James and Becky Richards, of Sarasota, for $1,449,000. Built in 2017, it has four bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 2,824 square feet of living area. It sold for $700,000 in 2017.

Sarasota Bay Club

Sarasota Bay Club LLC sold the Unit 813 condominium at 1301 Tamiami Trail to John Vorel and Eleanor Jane Vorel, of Sarasota, for $1.3 million. Built in 2000, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,772 square feet of living area. It sold for $821,000 in 2013.

The Landings

Alan Summers and Martin Portnoy sold their home at 5107 Flicker Field Circle to Dina Silverman, trustee, of Sarasota, for $870,000. Built in 1986, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,215 square feet of living area. It sold for $289,900 in 1987.

South Gate

Wolfe Capital Investments LLC sold the home at 2418 Tanglewood Drive to Brian Tresidder and Sarah Elizabeth Kalien Tresidder, of Sarasota, for $755,300. Built in 1959, it has four bedrooms, three baths and 3,223 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2021.

Yanara Edrosa sold her home at 3085 Goldenrod St. to Robert Allegra, Kristi Allegra and Jacqueline Curnick, of Sarasota, for $510,000. Built in 1965, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,608 square feet of living area. It sold for $150,000 in 2008.

Schindler’s

Geraldo Marocio and Rosa Alicia Marocio, trustees, of Osprey, sold the home at 1746 Seventh St. to Keith Harris and Ann Prstojevich, of Sarasota, for $750,000. Built in 1950, it has two bedrooms, one bath and 1,352 square feet of living area. It sold for $227,500 in 2009.

Pier 550

Gail Germain Fitz, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 2 condominium at 632 Golden Gate Point to Jeremy Berven and Xiaobai Miao, of Denver, for $650,000. Built in 1951, it has one bedroom, one bath and 584 square feet of living area. It sold for $286,700 in 2015.

South Side Park

Milano Homes Construction LLC sold the home at 2733 S. East Ave. to Denis Mikhaylovich Khartikov and Olga Alekseyevna Khartikova, of Beaverton, Oregon, for $650,000. Built in 1957, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,081 square feet of living area. It sold for $310,000 in 2021.

Phillippi Landings

David and Doreen Vanderbeck, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 704 condominium at 5531 Cannes Circle to Andrew McIntosh Rauch, of Sarasota, for $630,000. Built in 2006, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,706 square feet of living area. It sold for $410,000 in 2018.

James S. Hall’s

John Barron and Lauren Wood, of Sarasota, sold their home at 1577 Seventh St. to Milad Khorrami, of Merritt Island, for $625,000. Built in 1915, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,412 square feet of living area. It sold for $100,000 in 2004.

Cityscape at Courthouse Centre

Mark Sarason sold his Unit 17 condominium at 1990 Main St. to Mitchell Kassman, of Long Beach, New York, for $623,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,665 square feet of living area. It sold for $396,000 in 2005.

Kenwood

DL Hutton Properties LLC sold the home at 2276 Wisteria St. to TYG4 LLC for $535,000. Built in 1962, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,638 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2017.

Pinehurst Park

Mary Ann Turcotte sold her home at 2130 Pinehurst St. to Artem Ishchenko, of Sarasota, for $510,000. Built in 1974, it has two bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,902 square feet of living area. It sold for $354,500 in 2007.

Pelican Cove

Hermione Jane Rothstein sold the Unit 207 condominium at 1603 Bayhouse Point Drive to Jacob Matthew Delhagen and Wendy Delhagen, of Easthampton, Massachusetts, for $475,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,320 square feet of living area. It sold for $300,000 in 2004.

Pine Shores Estates

Julie Ferguson London, trustee, of Sarasota, sold the home at 6105 Hollywood Blvd. to Brian Keane and Cathy Keane, trustees, of Sarasota, for $475,000. Built in 1953, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,802 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2017.

River Pines

Thomas Byrd sold his home at 2811 River Pines Way to Francisco Levi Luke Flores and Delia Flores, of Sarasota, for $458,500. Built in 1987, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,837 square feet of living area. It sold for $208,000 in 2003.

Hudson Park

Zita Roberts, of Prince Edward, Canada, sold her home at 2442 Wood St. to Ashton and Alexandra Kirsch, of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, for $450,000. Built in 1951, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 850 square feet of living area. It sold for $105,000 in 2010.

Central Park

Gary and Deborah Cole, of Sarasota, sold their Unit 835 condominium at 850 S. Tamiami Trail to Mitchell and Michele Abrams, of Bethany Beach, Delaware, for $440,000. Built in 1998, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,224 square feet of living area. It sold for $237,000 in 2015.

Gulf Gate

Karen Kile, as Personal Representative, Bonnie Sullivan, Deborah Steiner, Dennis Ireland and Susan Mahaffey, of Nokomis, sold the home at 2462 Breakwater Circle to Matthew and Emily Cochran, of Forsyth, Georgia, for $430,000. Built in 1966, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,690 square feet of living area.

Broadway Promenade

Marcela Quinones Avila, of Sarasota, sold her Unit 1203 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Lauren Miller, of Sarasota, for $427,000. Built in 2007, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,222 square feet of living area. It sold for $250,000 in 2015.

Michael Tucci, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 1512 condominium at 1064 N. Tamiami Trail to Cynthia Ann Teichert, of Sarasota, for $409,900. Built in 2007, it has one bedroom, two baths and 1,137 square feet of living area. It sold for $230,000 in 2008.

SIESTA KEY

Sarasota Beach

National Product Expansion Services Inc. sold the home at 5222 Avenida Del Mare to Bradley and Julie Close, of Orono, Minnesota, for $2,650,100. Built in 2005, it has four bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,565 square feet of living area. It sold for $1.45 million in 2021.

Harmony

Brian and Joanne Donnelly, of Paradise Valley, Arizona, sold their home at 4831 Primrose Path to Hamed and Laila Abouzeid, of Port Charlotte, for $1.5 million. Built in 1964, it has three bedrooms, four baths, a pool and 3,893 square feet of living area. It sold for $925,000 in 2003.

La Siesta

Alex S, LLC sold the Unit 201 condominium at 901 Beach Road to FSS Properties LLC for $750,000. Built in 1972, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 940 square feet of living area. It sold for $425,000 in 2017.

Harbor Towers Yacht and Racquet Club

Trevor Bradford and Sharon Okimura-Bradford, of Cumming, Georgia, sold their Unit PH-20 condominium at 5855 Midnight Pass Road to Reid Rusland, of Ontario, Canada, for $675,000. Built in 1976, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,056 square feet of living area. It sold for $165,000 in 1997.

Siesta Harbor

William and Jan Dean sold their Unit 306 condominium at 1300 N. Portofino Drive to Eric and Laura Mau, of Lake Geneva, Wisconsin, for $640,000. Built in 1969, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 929 square feet of living area. It sold for $356,000 in 2021.

PALMER RANCH

Esplanade on Palmer Ranch

Trisha and Mark Hipp, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5309 Bartolomeo St. to David Edward Gaulin, of Sarasota, for $840,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 1,918 square feet of living area. It sold for $476,800 in 2020.

Meridian at the Oaks Preserve

Maria Price, trustee, of Osprey, sold the Unit 304 condominium at 393 N. Point Road to Jeffrey and Jeanne Agoglia, of Rockville Centre, New York, for $650,000. Built in 2001, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 2,778 square feet of living area. It sold for $325,000 in 2013.

Arbor Lakes on Palmer Ranch

Zillow Homes Property Trust sold the home at 6161 Anise Drive to Tiara and Scott Smolinski, of Sarasota, for $632,000. Built in 2016, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,056 square feet of living area. It sold for $584,800 in 2021.

Stoneybrook at Palmer Ranch

Jessica Bow, of Sarasota, sold her home at 4058 Westbourne Circle to Timothy and Jamie Sampey, of Chicago, for $625,000. Built in 1994, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 2,002 square feet of living area. It sold for $280,000 in 2019.

Villagewalk

Robert and Maryann Mannis, of Sarasota, sold their home at 5872 Ferrara Drive to James Hassett and Diane Mignano, of Sarasota, for $625,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, three baths, a pool and 2,008 square feet of living area. It sold for $410,500 in 2018.

Perry and Linda Braunstein, of Methuen, Massachusetts, sold their home at 8069 Camminare Drive to Jeffrey and Iris Northern, of Sarasota, for $527,500. Built in 2003, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $334,900 in 2016.

Isles of Sarasota

Steven Marchiony, of Orlando, sold the home at 6023 Benevento Drive to Stanley and Valerie Stone, of Mount Sinai, New York, for $530,000. Built in 2008, it has two bedrooms, two baths and 1,534 square feet of living area. It sold for $301,000 in 2016.

Mark and Elena Mendel, of Grand Island, New York, sold their home at 1630 Burgos Drive to Nalia Lucas and Jovan Tufegdzic, of Sarasota, for $450,000. Built in 2006, it has three bedrooms, three baths and 1,846 square feet of living area. It sold for $345,000 in 2006.

Promenade at Palmer Ranch

Gillian Foreman Russell and Matthew John Russell, of Saint George, Utah, sold their home at 8737 Daydream St. to Christopher Le Brosky and Lisa Gail Brosky, of Sarasota, for $415,000. Built in 2020, it has three bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,724 square feet of living area. It sold for $270,000 in 2020.

Provence Gardens

Mark Peters, of Sarasota, sold his Unit 201 condominium at 7462 Botanica Parkway to Wieslaw and Lucyna Szymanski, of Palatine, Illinois, for $410,000. Built in 2002, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,969 square feet of living area. It sold for $265,000 in 2012.

OSPREY

Southbay Yacht and Racquet Club

Bob and Marsha Stilp, of Denver, North Carolina, sold their home at 1524 Southbay Drive to Raymond and Joanne Koegel, of Osprey, for $790,000. Built in 1980, it has three bedrooms, two baths, a pool and 2,131 square feet of living area. It sold for $294,000 in 2010.

Palms at Casey Key

Larry and Gloria Tarpley sold their home at 4452 Conchfish Lane to Chad Allen Crane and Ashley Bevington, of Osprey, for $770,000. Built in 2018, it has four bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 2,840 square feet of living area. It sold for $650,000 in 2021.

Blackburn Point Marina Village

John and Laura Somma, of Nokomis, sold their Unit 7 condominium at 1128 Beachcomber Court to Richard Paul Luke and Tiffany Marie Luke, of Lansing, Michigan, for $495,000. Built in 2005, it has two bedrooms, two-and-a-half baths and 1,952 square feet of living area. It sold for $470,900 in 2006.

Towns-End Shores

Jeffrey French, of Osprey, sold the home at 216 Shoreland Drive to Dennis Schulte, trustee, of Osprey, for $450,000. Built in 1989, it has three bedrooms, two baths and 1,482 square feet of living area. It sold for $118,000 in 1994.