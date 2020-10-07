Heart of gold at McNeal

When Charlotte Wells, a first grader at Gilbert W. McNeal Elementary School, walked up to her classroom Sept. 25, she was met with a giant, gold banner.

“We love you, Charlotte!” was painted on the banner and was accompanied by gold balloons.

Go Gold Day Go Gold Day is an annual initiative to raise awareness and support for children facing cancer. The campaign started in 2017 after Southside Elementary School in Sarasota lost two students to cancer in the same semester. Go Gold Day is held in September because it’s Childhood Cancer Awareness month. The campaign now includes more than 25 participating schools and has raised more than $50,000 for innovative clinical trials for children with cancer at the highest risk.

Wells was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia in 2018. She finished oral chemotherapy in July and now goes to the doctor once per month to make sure everything is OK.

Wells’ teacher, Gwyn Ingham, wanted to show support for Wells by making the banner and other signs for Go Gold Day on Sept. 25.

Several students, teachers and staff members wore gold.

“She is an amazing little girl in our class with an emphatic, kind heart,” Ingham said. “She is always aware of everyone else and how they feel and eager to help anyone that needs a friend. She is a special kiddo.”

Ingham said the children in class enjoyed wearing gold to commemorate the event.

Wells’ mother, Rachel Wells, said her daughter loved the signs and was happy to see everyone wearing gold and yellow.

“We couldn’t have imagined this type of support,” Rachel Wells said.