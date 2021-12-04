 Skip to main content
Gabrielle and Amy Meese get into the spirit at Hanukkah on the Green.

Hanukkah on the Green at UTC a huge hit in Sarasota

Lakewood Ranch resident Andrew Bunin plays a giant disc game with his 4 year-old son Jacob.

Community Day School students Ari Rahman, Matisse Cantro, Samuel Averbuch, advisor Brenna Wihom, Jay Sweeting and Benjamin Lalo listen to a story.

Brenna Wilhom, Rabbi Elaine Rose Glickman, Rachel Benderson and Jacob Benderson are recognized by the crowd in the closing moments of Hanukkah at the Green.

Hanukkah Harry (Ryan Ackerman) and Judah Maccabee (Robert Stroud) drew a crowd everywhere they went during the celebration.

Competitive hula hooper Claire Opal-Levine bends over backwards to entertain the crowd.

The crowd at Hanukkah at the Green gives Claire Opal-Levine a round of applause at the end of her performance.

Jasmine Malofey (right) gets a Hanukkah manicure from Alex Greenberg.

Malanie Morillo looks on as Darien Christensen (right) puts a chocolate topper on an edible dreidel for Emma Lindsey of Parrish.

Mario, Jessica and Anabela Bringas of Sarasota play a game of tic-tac-toe on the grass.

Ella Barwick and Carly Koelsch of Sarasota work at one of the crafts tables at Hanukkah at the Green.

Susan Rosin and Harriett Cohen tell stories during Hanukkah at the Green.

Jen Meeks and Silas Mumford show off their freshly painted menorah.

Lena, Leo, Maya and Ashley Lluberes, all of Lakewood Ranch, paint pieces that will eventually become a menorah.

Claire Opal-Levine swings a pair of hoops to the delight of the crowd.

Entertainment wows the crowd at Hanukkah on the Green at UTC of Sarasota.
by: Scott Lockwood Staff Writer

Crafts, stories, games, and even hula-hoopers were all part of the inaugural Hanukkah at the Green on a picturesque Saturday afternoon at University Town Center.

Temple Emanu-El partnered with Hershorin Schiff Community Day School and UTC for the event. Besides celebrating Hanukkah, the focus of the event was a toy drive to benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Sarasota and DeSoto counties. 

Rabbi Elaine Rose Glickman from Temple Emanu-El said the event had an amazing turnout. Several vendors, including Barnes and Noble and Five-0 Donuts, were among UTC merchants donating their time for the event.

"We wanted to come together to have a public Hanukkah celebration," Glickman said. "One of the commandments of Hanukkah is to publicize the miracle of Hanukkah and to spread the light, so having this outside in a public space where both Jewish people and non-Jewish can all come together and enjoy this beautiful day."

As competitive hula hooper Claire Opal-Levine wowed the crowd with her performance, Glickman was able to smile and reflect on the day.

"We had no idea what to expect," she said. "We were wondering if people would come because we've never done this before. It's been overwhelming in a very wonderful way."

 

