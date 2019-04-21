 Skip to main content
Loading Gallery...
Archer Oberhaus tried to hold as many eggs as he could.

Gulf Gate Church hosts an eggs-travaganza

Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019 |

Archer Oberhaus tried to hold as many eggs as he could.

Buy this Photo
The children participating in the egg hunt were given bags of eggs and toys after the hunt ended.

Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019 |

The children participating in the egg hunt were given bags of eggs and toys after the hunt ended.

Buy this Photo
Over 150 children participated in the egg hunt.

Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019 |

Over 150 children participated in the egg hunt.

Buy this Photo
Elle Carino grabs her first egg of the hunt.

Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019 |

Elle Carino grabs her first egg of the hunt.

Buy this Photo
Monica Zhou knew she had to limit herself to five eggs, but it was hard to resist.

Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019 |

Monica Zhou knew she had to limit herself to five eggs, but it was hard to resist.

Buy this Photo
Avery Hamer was on the hunt to get her eggs.

Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019 |

Avery Hamer was on the hunt to get her eggs.

Buy this Photo
Marshal Siedel was one of the youngest participants in the egg hunt.

Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019 |

Marshal Siedel was one of the youngest participants in the egg hunt.

Buy this Photo
Ava Hirst

Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019 |

Ava Hirst

Buy this Photo
Madelyn LeClair gets her face painted during the festivities.

Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019 |

Madelyn LeClair gets her face painted during the festivities.

Buy this Photo
Tom Hill, Darlene Hayes, Kevin Hayes, Katie Hill and Nathaniel Matney

Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019 |

Tom Hill, Darlene Hayes, Kevin Hayes, Katie Hill and Nathaniel Matney

Buy this Photo
The church gave away bags of free popcorn.

Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019 |

The church gave away bags of free popcorn.

Buy this Photo
Ricky Perrone carried his daughter, Capri Perrone, around on his shoulders.

Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019 |

Ricky Perrone carried his daughter, Capri Perrone, around on his shoulders.

Buy this Photo
There were three bouncy houses for the children to use.

Sunday, Apr. 21, 2019 |

There were three bouncy houses for the children to use.

Buy this Photo
Share
The church hosted fun-filled Easter activities after its Sunday service.
by: Amelia Hanks Community Reporter

It was a peaceful moment under the oaks until the announcement came over the speaker — the egg hunt was on. 

Gulf Gate Church held its Easter festivities event right after their service outside, behind the church. The festivities included three bouncy castles, face painting and free coffee and pastries. 

There was a cake walk for those who stayed around after the service, with over 130 cakes donated. Over 150 children participated in the egg hunts held after the service. The hunts were split up into two age groups, infant to 5 and 6-12. 

There were two golden eggs hidden, and whoever found the eggs were given bags of toys and candy. 

Related Stories

Advertisement