Gulf Gate Church hosts an eggs-travaganza

It was a peaceful moment under the oaks until the announcement came over the speaker — the egg hunt was on.

Gulf Gate Church held its Easter festivities event right after their service outside, behind the church. The festivities included three bouncy castles, face painting and free coffee and pastries.

There was a cake walk for those who stayed around after the service, with over 130 cakes donated. Over 150 children participated in the egg hunts held after the service. The hunts were split up into two age groups, infant to 5 and 6-12.

There were two golden eggs hidden, and whoever found the eggs were given bags of toys and candy.