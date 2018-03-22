Greater Sarasota Chamber parties in the park

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce launched its first ever Party in the Park networking event on March 21. About 400 people representing a diverse group of businesses gathered at Phillippi Estate Park to mingle and participate in networking-based activities and games.

“It's a completely broad swath of businesses here,” said Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Cooper. “That really speaks to the chamber’s broad base. We’re not necessarily focused on one industry. At events like this, you see a little bit everything.”

The Party in the Park replaces the chamber’s previous annual Hob Nob events. “We needed something to separate it from what it wasn't so people didn't come with a preconceived notion of what it was and can enjoy it for what it is,” Cooper explained.