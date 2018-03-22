 Skip to main content
Bob and Leslie Williams with Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Cooper

Greater Sarasota Chamber parties in the park

Randy Reynolds, Bianca Naughton andTara Cecere

Yolanda Mancha, Caroline Windom and Sara Bealor

Michael Gray, Jackie Hinger and Derek Edwards

Sara Damasco, Courtney Major, Phil Logan and Stanley Dean

Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Vice President Brittany Lamont, Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Chair Charlie Bailey and Crystal Bailey

Local reggae band Jah Movement provided the event's music.

Kate Atkin, Annette Gueli and Bernadette Gottschalk

Bahia Husband, Brian Ancona, Nicole Green and Jose Silva

Edward James III and Justin Johnson

Members of the Greater Sarasota Chamber mix and mingle at Phillippi Estate Park.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

The Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce launched its first ever Party in the Park networking event on March 21. About 400 people representing a diverse group of businesses gathered at Phillippi Estate Park to mingle and participate in networking-based activities and games.

“It's a completely broad swath of businesses here,” said Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Kevin Cooper. “That really speaks to the chamber’s broad base. We’re not necessarily focused on one industry. At events like this, you see a little bit everything.”

The Party in the Park replaces the chamber’s previous annual Hob Nob events. “We needed something to separate it from what it wasn't so people didn't come with a preconceived notion of what it was and can enjoy it for what it is,” Cooper explained. 

