Jenny and David Townsend with Heather Charles

Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce salutes small businesses

Friday, Jun. 15, 2018 |

Kimberlie Buchanan and Erica Shea

John Colella, Zacchary Tracy, Bianca Naughton, Jimmy Landrom and Brandi Neal represent the TriNet team.

Nikki Taylor, Jaime Marco, Ruth Brown, Marjorie Broughton and Stanley D.R. Hourton

Monique Budelmen, Jacob Osborn, Sarah Firstemberger and Tabatha Davis represent the restaurant economy.

Neil McCurry, Carrie Lewis and Gary Houseworth of Sabal Palm Bank

Jim Shirley and Andrea Knies of Arts and Cultural Alliance of Sarasota County

Vice President of Orioles-Sarasota David Rovine with Vice President of Goodwill Manasota Foundation Veronica Brandon Miller

Award judges Dr. Noel Noel and Myron Robinson

Awards MC and comedian Les McCurdy brings the laughs.

Lakewood Ranch Medical Center CEO Andy Guz presents the Healthcare and Wellness Organization of the Year Award to Samantha Hobbes and Dulcy Kushmore of Canada Med Services/Discount Prescription Services

Joe Seidensticker, left, accepts the Hospitality and Tourism Organization of the Year Award from Peter Wish of the Sarasota Manatee Airport Authority.

Habitat for Humanity CEO Renee Snyder accepts the award for Nonprofit Organization of the Year from Marcia Dmochowski, General Manager of Hyatt Regency Sarasota.

The 2018 Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards honored six companies on June 15 at Hyatt Regency Sarasota.
by: Shane Donglasan Community Reporter

Small businesses took center stage during the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards. More than 400 attendees gathered at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota to recognize the achievements and contributions of small businesses within the community.

Awards were given to six organizations in health care and wellness, hospitality and tourism, non-profit, retail, and service-based and professional businesses.

Finalists were judged on innovation of product or service, response to adversity, business growth and contributions to the community.

“Doing business together is about celebrating each other and celebrating how difficult that is,” said Chamber President Kevin Cooper in his opening remarks. “Today is the one day a year where our Chamber gets to put out our velvet rope and put it around our small businesses.”

The winners were: 

Top Honor Small Business of the Year: Habitat for Humanity Sarasota, Inc.

Health Care & Wellness Organization of the Year: Canada Med Services/Discount Prescription Services

Hospitality & Tourism Organization of the Year: Tableseide Restaurant Group

Non-Profit Organization of the Year: Habitat for Humanity Sarasota, Inc.

Products & Services Business of the Year: Sarasota Trophy & Awards. Inc.

Professional Services Business of the Year:Tandem Construction

Retail Business of the Year: Rugs as Art, Inc.

