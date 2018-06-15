Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce salutes small businesses

Small businesses took center stage during the Greater Sarasota Chamber of Commerce’s 2018 Frank G. Berlin, Sr. Small Business Awards. More than 400 attendees gathered at the Hyatt Regency Sarasota to recognize the achievements and contributions of small businesses within the community.

Awards were given to six organizations in health care and wellness, hospitality and tourism, non-profit, retail, and service-based and professional businesses.

Finalists were judged on innovation of product or service, response to adversity, business growth and contributions to the community.

“Doing business together is about celebrating each other and celebrating how difficult that is,” said Chamber President Kevin Cooper in his opening remarks. “Today is the one day a year where our Chamber gets to put out our velvet rope and put it around our small businesses.”

The winners were:

Top Honor Small Business of the Year: Habitat for Humanity Sarasota, Inc.

Health Care & Wellness Organization of the Year: Canada Med Services/Discount Prescription Services

Hospitality & Tourism Organization of the Year: Tableseide Restaurant Group

Non-Profit Organization of the Year: Habitat for Humanity Sarasota, Inc.

Products & Services Business of the Year: Sarasota Trophy & Awards. Inc.

Professional Services Business of the Year:Tandem Construction

Retail Business of the Year: Rugs as Art, Inc.