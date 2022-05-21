 Skip to main content
Lake Eastep welcomes guests and delivers an address.

Graduation 2022: Sarasota High

Lake Eastep welcomes guests and delivers an address.

Teachers lead the Class of 2022 through the gates of Cleland Stadium.

Teachers lead the Class of 2022 through the gates of Cleland Stadium.

Nico Medina, Joha Mendez, Ronald Guntin and Pamela Gomez are ready to graduate.

Nico Medina, Joha Mendez, Ronald Guntin and Pamela Gomez are ready to graduate.

Avery Flocio, Jorge Romero Salgado, Alisa Zheleznyak and Adalia Linville are ready for the ceremony to begin.

Avery Flocio, Jorge Romero Salgado, Alisa Zheleznyak and Adalia Linville are ready for the ceremony to begin.

Michael Bush and Emily Stuart chat before the ceremony.

Michael Bush and Emily Stuart chat before the ceremony.

Two lines of seniors file through the gates of Cleland Stadium.

Two lines of seniors file through the gates of Cleland Stadium.

Graduates place their hands over their hearts to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

Graduates place their hands over their hearts to recite the Pledge of Allegiance.

Anna Lazzaro makes her senior address, with a smile.

Anna Lazzaro makes her senior address, with a smile.

Anya Studebaker signs the Pledge of Allegiance, as recited by Krystal Porlles.

Anya Studebaker signs the Pledge of Allegiance, as recited by Krystal Porlles.

Two lines of seniors file their way into Cleland Stadium.

Two lines of seniors file their way into Cleland Stadium.

Each graduate wore a Sarasota High medallion.

Each graduate wore a Sarasota High medallion.

Ethan Adams sports some cool shades as he walks into a sunny Cleland Stadium.

Ethan Adams sports some cool shades as he walks into a sunny Cleland Stadium.

Principal David Jones shakes hands with Anya Studebaker.

Principal David Jones shakes hands with Anya Studebaker.

Landon Gary thought of everything, right down to his feet.

Landon Gary thought of everything, right down to his feet.

Principal David Jones announces students will receive their diplomas before the remainder of the program.

Principal David Jones announces students will receive their diplomas before the remainder of the program.

Graduation gifts were on sale just outside the stadium gates.

Graduation gifts were on sale just outside the stadium gates.

Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen congratulations a graduate.

Sarasota County Schools Superintendent Brennan Asplen congratulations a graduate.

Both sides of the stadium were filled.

Both sides of the stadium were filled.

Seniors are ready to go.

Seniors are ready to go.

A graduate bear was a popular choice as a gift.

A graduate bear was a popular choice as a gift.

Christine Bullard arrived at Sarasota High with some lighter than air graduation gifts.

Christine Bullard arrived at Sarasota High with some lighter than air graduation gifts.

Steve Ocasio-Bustamante takes a second to drink in the spectacle.

Steve Ocasio-Bustamante takes a second to drink in the spectacle.

The graduates watch the proceedings on the stadium's big screen.

The graduates watch the proceedings on the stadium's big screen.

Jandy Zahzir, Madison Bloom, Renna Ramsaran and Makenzie Stehle formed the color guard for the ceremony.

Jandy Zahzir, Madison Bloom, Renna Ramsaran and Makenzie Stehle formed the color guard for the ceremony.

The Class of 2022's Commitment to Graduation bears their signatures.

The Class of 2022's Commitment to Graduation bears their signatures.

Delaney Hampton signs the Pledge of Allegiance.

Delaney Hampton signs the Pledge of Allegiance.

School officials watching the weather moved ceremony up an hour as graduates walk the stage.
by: Eric Garwood Managing Editor

Sarasota High seniors became high school graduates about an hour earlier than originally planned Friday night as school officials reset commencement ceremonies to outsmart a batch of looming wet weather. 

Even starting at 7 p.m. instead of 8, Principal David Jones told the 524 seniors that the night's plan had changed, flipping the planned program to ensure diplomas would be awarded first in case rain snuck in despite their best efforts. 

They didn't need to worry. On a glorious night at Cleland Stadium marked with an orange and black sunset, the graduates filed in and walked across the stage without a hitch. With diplomas in hand and seated in orange and black rows of chairs, the newly minted graduates heard from their classmates.

Lake Eastep reminded the crowd that life will deliver disappointments and failures but how each person deals with them, "that's what makes us human."

Anna Lazzara spoke of finding good people everywhere we look and working to become to be as they are. 

"All of us can be just that: good people," she said. 

